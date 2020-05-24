Tennis Tennis Georgian tennis star Basilashvili charged with assaulting ex-wife Nikoloz Basilashvili has been charged for physically assaulting his ex-wife and faces up to three years behind bars if found guilty. PTI Tblisi 24 May, 2020 22:11 IST A court in the Georgian capital Tbilisi has charged Nikoloz Basilashvili with perpetrating “violence against a family member committed in the presence of a minor” before releasing him on bail amounting to $30,000. - AP PTI Tblisi 24 May, 2020 22:11 IST Georgian tennis star Nikoloz Basilashvili, ranked 27th in the world, was charged on Sunday with physically assaulting his ex-wife, prosecutors said.A court in the Georgian capital Tbilisi charged Basilashvili with perpetrating “violence against a family member committed in the presence of a minor” before releasing him on bail amounting to $30,000, said prosecutor Natia Guruli. He faces up to three years behind bars if found guilty.Basilashvili’s ex-wife Neka Dorokashvili told the Mtavari TV station on Sunday that he “physically assaulted” her on Friday in the presence of their five-year-old son. Basilashvili has denied the charges, his lawyer Irma Chkadua told journalists.The 28-year-old won his second ATP title at the China Open in 2018 by defeating world number four Juan Martin del Potro in the final, three months after winning the German Open in Hamburg. He went on to defend the Hamburg title last year. In May 2019, Basilashvili reached a career high of 16 in the world. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos