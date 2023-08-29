MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023: Djokovic eases past Muller in first round, set to regain No. 1 ranking

US Open 2023: World No. 2 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic thrashed France’s Alexandre Muller 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday to advance in the second round.

Published : Aug 29, 2023 10:10 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his win against Alexandre Muller of France in the men's singles first-round match of the US Open 2023.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his win against Alexandre Muller of France in the men’s singles first-round match of the US Open 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his win against Alexandre Muller of France in the men’s singles first-round match of the US Open 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Novak Djokovic made a winning return to the U.S. Open, rolling to a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Alexandre Muller on Monday night.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion shook off a late start after an opening-night ceremony, racing through the first set in 23 minutes.

ALSO READ | US Open 2023: Swiatek crushes Peterson to begin title defence

“I didn’t care if I started after midnight because I was looking forward to this moment for few years, to be out on the biggest stadium in our sport, the loudest stadium in our sport, playing night session,” Djokovic said. “It was a great joy to be stepping out on the court.

“I think the performance explains how I felt tonight, particularly in the first two sets. It was kind of lights-out tennis really, almost flawless, perfect first set. Overall I’m very, very pleased with the way I feel, with the way I’m playing. Hopefully, I can maintain that level,” he added.

Djokovic missed the tournament last year, not allowed to travel to the US because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. It was his first match in Flushing Meadows since falling to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 final, a loss that prevented the Serbian from completing a calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969.

ALSO READ | Sakkari stunned by Masarova in U.S. Open first round

Djokovic improved to 17-0 in first-round matches at the U.S. Open and assured he will regain the No. 1 ranking on Sept. 11. It will be his 390th week atop the rankings, extending his own record.

