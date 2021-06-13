Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to win French Open, becomes third ever to win all four Grand Slams twice

Novak Djokovic overcame a two-set deficit to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open 2021 final to win a 19th Grand Slam title in his 29th appearance in a major final. It moved the 34-year-old from Serbia within one of the men’s record of 20 Slam trophies shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic also became only the third man in tennis history after Roy Emerson and Rod Laver with at least two titles from each of the four Grand Slam events.

He is also the first man to win all four Grand Slams twice in the Open Era (since 1968 at Roland Garros).