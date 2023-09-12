MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic will dominate tennis for years, says Murray

“It’s up to the young guys to be pushing Novak and looking to overtake him. It doesn’t look like that’s close to happening,” Murray told the BBC on Monday.

Published : Sep 12, 2023 07:20 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez/AP
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez/AP

Novak Djokovic, who won his 24th Grand Slam title on Sunday, will dominate men’s tennis for years because younger players have yet to reach his level, according to Andy Murray.

Djokovic’s latest triumph at the U.S. Open saw him equal Margaret Court’s record of major singles titles.

“It’s up to the young guys to be pushing Novak and looking to overtake him. It doesn’t look like that’s close to happening,” Murray told the BBC on Monday.

RELATED | Davis Cup 2023: Serbia targets progress with Djokovic boost

“He proved that he’s the best player in the world again yesterday and like I said it’s up to the youngsters to improve enough to take him.”

The 36-year-old Serbian, one of the ‘Big Three’ with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer who dominated men’s tennis for the past two decades, said he had no plans to retire.

“Novak’s longevity has been the greatest. He’s played at this level for such a long time now,” said Britain’s Murray, who won three Grand Slams.

In July, 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz ended Djokovic’s Wimbledon reign after the Serbian had won four titles in a row at the All England Club. However, Murray believes the wrong conclusions were drawn from the Spaniard’s victory.

“I said that after Wimbledon, everyone was saying it was a changing of the guard, but it wasn’t for me,” he added.

“Physically, motivation, whether someone like Alcaraz improves - he’s an amazing player Alcaraz, he’s brilliant, but to do what Novak is doing on a consistent basis is different.”

World number one Djokovic will next travel to Valencia and join the Serbia team for their Davis Cup Finals group stage ties with South Korea, Spain and Czech Republic. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Andy Murray /

Novak Djokovic /

US Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic will dominate tennis for years, says Murray
    Reuters
  2. Lionel Messi skips Argentina’s last practice before World Cup qualifier in Bolivia
    AP
  3. Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep shine as India registers record win over Pakistan
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. India vs Pakistan Reserve Day weather updates, Asia Cup Super 4: Play resumes after rain relents
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: IND beats PAK by 228 runs for record win; Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep shine
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic will dominate tennis for years, says Murray
    Reuters
  2. Davis Cup 2023: Andy Murray has ‘huge motivation’ to still be in Britain’s team
    AFP
  3. Davis Cup 2023: Serbia targets progress with Djokovic boost
    Reuters
  4. WTA Rankings: Sabalenka replaces Swiatek as new World No. 1, Gauff moves to third after US Open triumph
    Team Sportstar
  5. ATP Rankings: Djokovic returns to No. 1 spot after US Open title, Alcaraz slips to second
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic will dominate tennis for years, says Murray
    Reuters
  2. Lionel Messi skips Argentina’s last practice before World Cup qualifier in Bolivia
    AP
  3. Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep shine as India registers record win over Pakistan
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. India vs Pakistan Reserve Day weather updates, Asia Cup Super 4: Play resumes after rain relents
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: IND beats PAK by 228 runs for record win; Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep shine
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment