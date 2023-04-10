Tennis

Djokovic ‘motivated’ to hit clay running on Monte Carlo return

The Serb is back on court after failing to get a waiver to enter the United States for last month’s Indian Wells tournament and Miami Open due to his anti-Covid vaccination stance.

AFP
MONTE CARLO 10 April, 2023 03:03 IST
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action.

FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Novak Djokovic says he is “motivated” to make a better-than-usual start to the clay-court season in Monte Carlo as he tunes up for a 23rd Grand Slam bid at the French Open.

“I hope I will start well, because the last three tournaments in Monte Carlo I have not been very successful,” the world number one said on Sunday.

“And I’m also motivated because I didn’t play for the past month,” added Djokovic, who is due to enter the Monte Carlo Masters fray in the second round against qualifiers American Mackenzie McDonald or Russian Ivan Gakhov.

A winner in 2013 and 2015, Djokovic will fancy his chances of going far in a tournament robbed of 11-time winner Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz due to injury.

Djokovic, who won this year’s Australian Open, is on nodding terms with every inch of clay in Monte Carlo, his local club.

“I know the club very well. I’m one of the players that live in Monaco and use this club as a training base.

“It’s a great feeling sleeping in your own bed on your own pillow and being able to have kind of a home feeling of playing in the tournament.”

At 35 years of age, Djokovic says he is more selective about his playing commitments these days.

“Things are not the same as they were 10 years ago in terms of the amount of vital energy that I have to play as many tournaments as the other younger guys. So of course I do pick and choose where I want to peak and how I want to build my form, and how I want to work around my schedule,” he added.

“There are certain events, in this case, of course, Grand Slams are the tournaments where I peak.

“So for the clay season it’s no secret where I want to be able to play my best tennis - it’s Roland Garros.”

