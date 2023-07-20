MagazineBuy Print

Palermo Open: Zheng beats Parry; faces American Navarro in quarterfinals

Second-seeded Zheng Qinwen beat Diane Parry on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Palermo Open.

Published : Jul 20, 2023 07:40 IST , PALERMO Italy

AP
China’s Zheng Qinwen in action.
China's Zheng Qinwen in action. | Photo Credit: AP
China’s Zheng Qinwen in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Second-seeded Zheng Qinwen beat Diane Parry on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Palermo Open.

Zheng found it tougher than her 6-0, 6-0 victory over Sara Errani in the opening round but eventually prevailed 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. She will next face seventh-seeded Emma Navarro after the American had a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Camilla Rosatello.

Watch: Zhang retires in tears after opponent erases mark on court

Sara Sorribes Tormo recorded a second straight victory over an Italian player on the red clay courts of the Country Time Club as she defeated Nuria Brancaccio 6-3, 6-2.

Sorribes Tormo will next face Clara Brunel after the French player eliminated Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-4.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Usman Khawaja

Statsman: Usman Khawaja’s unique feat, Stokes’ early declaration and more

Mohandas Menon
