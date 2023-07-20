Second-seeded Zheng Qinwen beat Diane Parry on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Palermo Open.
Zheng found it tougher than her 6-0, 6-0 victory over Sara Errani in the opening round but eventually prevailed 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. She will next face seventh-seeded Emma Navarro after the American had a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Camilla Rosatello.
Sara Sorribes Tormo recorded a second straight victory over an Italian player on the red clay courts of the Country Time Club as she defeated Nuria Brancaccio 6-3, 6-2.
Sorribes Tormo will next face Clara Brunel after the French player eliminated Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-4.
Latest on Sportstar
- Palermo Open: Zheng beats Parry; faces American Navarro in quarterfinals
- NBA: Paris to host Nets-Cavaliers game next year
- Inter signs Colombia winger Cuadrado on one-year deal
- Russian, Belarusian gymnasts allowed to compete as neutrals from January, says FIG
- Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Australia tailenders frustrate England to leave host short of time
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE