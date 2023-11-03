MagazineBuy Print

Tsitsipas sets up Dimitrov semifinal at Paris Masters 2023, beats Khachanov in quarterfinal

It was the 300th win of his career and gives the Greek, ranked sixth in the world, a semifinal match-up with Grigor Dimitrov, who overcame Hubert Hurkacz 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 23:23 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after defeating Russia’s Karen Khachanov.
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after defeating Russia's Karen Khachanov. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after defeating Russia’s Karen Khachanov. | Photo Credit: AP

Stefanos Tsitsipas powered his way into the semifinals of the Paris Masters with a dominant 6-3, 6-4 victory over Karen Khachanov on Friday.

It was the 300th win of his career and gives the Greek, ranked sixth in the world, a semifinal match-up with Grigor Dimitrov, who overcame Hubert Hurkacz 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Tsitsipas, who also reached the semis a year ago when he lost to Novak Djokovic, reached the last four without dropping a set and produced an impressive variety of plays to counter Khachanov’s baseline power.

“It’s working well. I feel like I can mix up play,” said Tsitsipas.

“It feels good to have so much variety and so much diversity in the way you can play. I take that as an opportunity to keep growing my game and keep looking forward at the many more matches to come and appreciate each moment that comes my way.”

Tsitsipas has already qualified for the end of season ATP Finals as one of the season’s top eight players but defeat for Hurkacz against Dimitrov almost certainly rules the Pole out of contention.

Just two of the eight places for the event in Turin later this month are still open, with Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune in pole position to clinch them. Hurkacz remains in a good position to be first reserve.

