WTA Rankings: Pegula moves to third after runner-up finish at US Open 2024, Navarro makes Top 10 debut

Jessica Pegula returned to Top 5 in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday after reaching her maiden Grand Slam final at US Open 2024.
Pegula went down 7-5, 7-5 to Aryna Sabalenka in the summit clash in New York. Nevertheless, the American moved up three places to occupy the third spot between World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Sabalenka.
Defending champion Coco Gauff slipped to sixth after her fourth-round loss to fellow American Emma Navarro.
Navarro, who lost to eventual champion Sabalenka in the semifinals, jumped four spots to make her Top 10 debut.
Top 10 (along with ranking points)
Elsewhere in the Top 100, Anna Kalinskaya (14th), Diana Shnaider (17th), New Zealand’s Lulu Sun (39th), Armenia’s Elina Avanesyan (50th), USA’s Ashlyn Krueger (51st), Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (60th), Erika Andreeva (68th), Great Britain’s Harriet Dart (70th) and Mexico’s Renata Zarazua (85th) achieved new career-high rankings.
