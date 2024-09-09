MagazineBuy Print

WTA Rankings: Pegula moves to third after runner-up finish at US Open 2024, Navarro makes Top 10 debut

Defending US Open champion Coco Gauff slipped to sixth after her fourth-round loss to fellow American Emma Navarro.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 21:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
USA’s Jessica Pegula in action during the US Open 2024 final against Aryna Sabalenka in New York on Saturday.
USA’s Jessica Pegula in action during the US Open 2024 final against Aryna Sabalenka in New York on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

USA’s Jessica Pegula in action during the US Open 2024 final against Aryna Sabalenka in New York on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Jessica Pegula returned to Top 5 in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday after reaching her maiden Grand Slam final at US Open 2024.

Pegula went down 7-5, 7-5 to Aryna Sabalenka in the summit clash in New York. Nevertheless, the American moved up three places to occupy the third spot between World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Sabalenka.

Defending champion Coco Gauff slipped to sixth after her fourth-round loss to fellow American Emma Navarro.

READ | ATP Rankings: US Open champion Sinner tightens grip on No. 1 spot, runner-up Fritz returns to Top 10

Navarro, who lost to eventual champion Sabalenka in the semifinals, jumped four spots to make her Top 10 debut.

Top 10 (along with ranking points)
1. Iga Swiatek (POL) - 10,885
2. Aryna Sabalenka - 8,716
3. Jessica Pegula (USA) - 6,220
4. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) - 5,871
5. Jasmine Paolini (ITA) - 5,398
6. Coco Gauff (USA) - 4,983
7. Qinwen Zheng (CHN) - 3,980
8. Emma Navarro (USA) - 3,810
9. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) - 3,631
10. Maria Sakkari (GRE) - 3,515

Elsewhere in the Top 100, Anna Kalinskaya (14th), Diana Shnaider (17th), New Zealand’s Lulu Sun (39th), Armenia’s Elina Avanesyan (50th), USA’s Ashlyn Krueger (51st), Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (60th), Erika Andreeva (68th), Great Britain’s Harriet Dart (70th) and Mexico’s Renata Zarazua (85th) achieved new career-high rankings.

INDIANS
Doubles
Prarthana Thombare - 146 (jumps 11 spots)
Rutuja Bhosale - 220 (moves up one spot)
Vasanti Shinde - 237 (drops 26 spots)
Ankita Raina - 297 (moves up six spots)
Singles
Sahaja Yamalapalli - 302 (moves up one spot)
Ankita Raina - 307 (drops 24 spots)
Shrivalli Bhamidipaty - 374 (moves up one spot)

