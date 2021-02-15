Tennis Tennis Nadal crushes fiery Fognini to reach Australian Open quarterfinals Rafael Nadal defeats Fabio Fognini in three sets in the fourth round. Reuters 15 February, 2021 12:36 IST Rafael Nadal celebrates during his fourth-round contest on Monday. - AP Reuters 15 February, 2021 12:36 IST Rafa Nadal threw a blanket over the fire of Fabio Fognini to cruise into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win on Monday.SCORE CENTREFacing the man who dumped him from the 2015 US Open, second seed Nadal held steady against the fierce hitting of the flamboyant Italian and counter-punched brilliantly to avoid a longer scrap at a sunbathed Rod Laver Arena.The score suggested otherwise, but it was a quality two-hour 16-minute workout for Nadal, who had to rally from 4-2 down in the second set to put the match on his terms.From there, the momentum was all the Spaniard’s as Nadal roared through the final set to fix up a clash with either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Matteo Berrettini. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos