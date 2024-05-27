MagazineBuy Print

Nadal says ‘difficult’ and ‘not smart’ to play Wimbledon after French Open loss against Zverev

Nadal has twice been a Wimbledon champion, winning the title in 2008 and 2010 but also enduring some of his toughest moments at the All England Club.

Published : May 27, 2024 23:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Spain's Rafael Nadal addresses the media after losing against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their first-round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, Monday, May 27, 2024.
Spain’s Rafael Nadal addresses the media after losing against Germany’s Alexander Zverev during their first-round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, Monday, May 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
Spain’s Rafael Nadal addresses the media after losing against Germany’s Alexander Zverev during their first-round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, Monday, May 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Rafael Nadal on Monday virtually ruled himself out of a final appearance at Wimbledon this year, saying it would not be “smart” to do so before the Olympics.

“I can’t confirm anything, but I don’t think it’s smart after everything my body has been through,” said Nadal after being knocked out of the French Open by Alexander Zverev in the first round.

ALSO READ: French Open 2024- Swiatek breezes past Jeanjean into round two; Gauff beats Avdeeva

“It will be difficult playing on grass, considering that right after Wimbledon are the Olympic Games.”

Nadal has twice been a Wimbledon champion, winning the title in 2008 and 2010 but also enduring some of his toughest moments at the All England Club.

He last played in the tournament in 2022 when he was forced to withdraw before his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios with an abdomen strain.

