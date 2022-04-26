Rafael Nadal set for comeback at Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal will mark his competitive return at next week's Madrid Open, the Spaniard confirmed on Tuesday.

"Despite arriving just before preparation and being difficult, I really want to play and play at home since the opportunities are few. To try to do it in the best possible way."

"So I'm going to try to do it in the best way I can. See you in Madrid," Nadal said on social media as he sets sights on Roland Garros which is due later next month.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion resumed training last week after being sidelined for four weeks due to a rib injury.

The 35-year-old suffered the injury during his loss to America's Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final on March 22. He was expected to be out of action for five to six weeks.

