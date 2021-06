Ramkumar enters Challenger pre-quarterfinals in Italy

Ramkumar Ramanathan outplayed Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament here to set up a pre-quarterfinal against qualifier Jacopo Berrettini of Italy. Ramkumar and Sriram Balaji, seeded third, also made the doubles quarterfinals.

In the ITF men’s event in Monastir, Tunisia, qualifier Siddhant Banthia knocked out second seed Thomas Fancutt of Australia 7-6(2), 6-4 in the first round.

The results

€44,820 Challenger, Biella, Italy : Singles (first round): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Blaz Kavcic (Slo) 6-1, 6-1. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Ramkumar bt Marco Bortolotti & Luca Vanni (Ita) 6-1, 7-6(7).

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (first round): Siddhant Banthia bt Thomas Fancutt (Aus) 7-6(2), 6-4. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alejo Lorenzo Lingua Lavallen & Juan Bautista Torres (Arg) bt Ajeet Rai (Nzl) & Siddhant 7-6(3), 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Heraklion, Greece:Singles (first round): Ugo Blanchet (Fra) bt Rishab Agarwal 6-4, 7-6(5). Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Aristotelis Thanos & Petros Tsitsipas (Gre) bt Patrick Foley (GBR) & Rishab Agarwal 6-7(5), 6-2, [10-5].