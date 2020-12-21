Ramkumar Ramanathan wins $25,000 event ahead of Australian Open

Ramkumar Ramanathan continued to have a fruitful time at his training base in Florida, as he won the $25,000 UTR Pro tennis event in Naples.



Ramkumar beat Cristian Rodriguez Sanchez of Mexico 6-2, 6-0 in the final to emerge victorious in his third successive tournament in the circuit.

READ| Tata Open to be rescheduled, organisers in talks with ATP for new dates



In six matches, including three in the league phase, Ramkumar dropped one set, to Alexander Bernard. Incidentally, he beat compatriot Aditya Vashistha, a student in New York, in the quarterfinals.



Ramkumar has been training at the Sanchez Casal Academy in Florida after completing his schedule in the professional circuit. He had won two smaller events in the UTR series at his academy earlier, as he judiciously combined training with competition to prepare for the season ahead.

READ| Ankita Raina: 'Always a great feeling to end the year on a winning note'



Ramkumar is scheduled to return home and get ready for the Australian Open.



The results (final): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Cristian Rodriguez Sanchez (Ita) 6-2, 6-0; Semifinals: Ramkumar bt Dusty Boyer (US) 6-3, 6-4; Quarterfinals: Ramkumar bt Aditya Vashistha 6-1 6-2; League: Ramkumar bt Logan Zapp (US) 6-1, 6-2; Ramkumar bt Gabrielius Guzauskas 6-3, 6-2; Ramkumar bt Alexander Bernard 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-1.