Bopanna-Shapovalov pair enters semifinals in Rotterdam

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov advanced to the men's doubles semifinals of the ABN Amro World tennis tournament with an impressive win over fourth seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau here.The unseeded Indo-Canadian combine beat the Romanian-Dutch pairing of Tecau and Rojer 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 in a quarterfinal played on Thursday.READ: Bopanna-Shapovalov enter quarterfinals of Rotterdam OpenBopanna and Shapovalov had a decent first serve percentage of 67 and won three of the seven break points on offer.They next meet the winners of the quarterfinal between Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff, and, Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski.