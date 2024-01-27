Rohan Bopanna, Australian Open 2024: Men’s Doubles Final Preview, when and where to watch

Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden face Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the men’s doubles final of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.

The match is schedule to be played on the Rod Laver Arena.

Australian Open: When and where to watch? The Australian Open men’s doubles final between Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden and Simone Bolelli-Andrea Vavassori will begin around 3:30PM IST on Saturday and will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

This is second straight men’s doubles final at a Grand Slam for Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden. The duo had finished as runner-up at last year’s US Open.

Bopanna and Ebden teamed up at the beginning of last season. They won titles in Doha and Indian Wells along with runner-up finishes in Rotterdam, Madrid, New York, Shanghai and Paris. They also qualified for the ATP Tour Finals where they reached the semifinals.

The Indo-Australian pair began 2024 season by reaching the final in Adelaide. It entered Australian Open as the second seed. However, Bopanna and Ebden were in a spot of bother in the first round itself as they trailed local wildcards James Duckworth and Marc Polmans 5-0 in the opening set before making an astonishing comeback to win the match in the super tiebreak.

The straight sets win over Argentine duo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni took Bopanna past Austin Krajicek, reigning World No. 1 in doubles, in the live ATP Rankings. By beating Tomas Machac and Zhizhen Zhang in the semifinal, Bopanna broke his own record of becoming the oldest Grand Slam finalist.

Run to the final:

Bopanna-Ebden

1st round: Beat James Duckworth (AUS) - Marc Polmans (AUS) 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(2)

2nd round: Beat John Millman (AUS) - Edward Winter (AUS) 6-2, 6-4

3rd round: Beat Wesley Koohlof (NED) - Nikola Mektic (CRO) 7-6(8), 7-6(4)

Quarterfinals: Beat Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) - Andres Molteni (ARG) 6-4, 7-6(5)

Semifinals: Beat Tomas Machac (CZE) - Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7)

Bolelli-Vavassori

1st round: Beat Romain Arneodo (MON) - Sam Weissborn (AUT) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(7)

2nd round: Beat Nicolas Mahut (FRA) - Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-3

3rd round: Beat Nikola Cacic (SRB) - Denys Molchanov (UKR) 6-2, 6-2

Quarterfinals: Beat Kevin Krawietz (GER) - Tim Puetz (GER) 7-5, 6-4

Semifinals: Beat Yannick Hanfmann (GER) - Dominik Koepfer (GER) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5)