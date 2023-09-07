Rohan Bopanna, US Open 2023: Men’s Doubles Semifinal Preview, when and where to watch

Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden face the French duo of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the men’s doubles semifinals of the US Open in New York on Thursday.

The match is schedule to be played on the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

US Open: When and where to watch? The US Open men’s doubles semifinal between Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden and Pierre-Hugues Herbert-Nicolas Mahut will begin at 9:30PM IST on Thursday and will be telecast live on Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Bopanna, whose only Grand Slam final appearance in men’s doubles category came in New York in 2010 along with Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, won his quarterfinal clash in straight sets with Ebden on Tuesday.

The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian pair, who also reached semifinals at Wimbledon this year, defeated the 15th-seeded local duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 7-6(10), 6-1 in the quarterfinal clash that lasted an hour and 28 minutes. Lammons and Withrow had knocked out Wesley Koohlof of the Netherlands and Neal Skupski of Great Britain, reigning Wimbledon champions and top seeds, in the previous round.

Bopanna, 43, and Ebden, 35, saved seven set points in the opener before cruising through the second.

The sixth-seeds began their campaign at Flushing Meadows with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Australia’s Christopher O’Connell and Aleksandar Vukic. In the second round, they defeated the Kazakh-Russian pair of Andrey Golubev and Roman Safiullin 6-3, 6-3. Bopanna and Ebden faced their toughest test in the round of 16 in which they beat the all-British duo of Julian Cash and Henry Patten 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(6).

The Indo-Australian pair has won titles in Doha and Indian Wells this season while also reaching the finals in Rotterdam and Madrid. It is third in the race for the ATP Finals, a tournament to be held in Turin from November 12 to 19 where the top eight pairs of the year will compete.