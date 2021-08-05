Tennis Tennis Bopanna-Dodig pair loses ATP pre-quarterfinals in Washington Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig pair was beaten 7-5, 1-6, 11-9 by Nick Kyrgios and Frances Tiafoe in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the ATP tennis tournament. Team Sportstar New Delhi 05 August, 2021 22:26 IST File picture of Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar New Delhi 05 August, 2021 22:26 IST Rohan Bopanna, seeded third in partnership with Ivan Dodig of Croatia, was beaten 7-5, 1-6, 11-9 by the wild card entrants Nick Kyrgios and Frances Tiafoe in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $2,046,340 ATP tennis tournament in Washington.In the WTA event in Concord, Ankita Raina in partnership with Mona Barthel of Germany made the doubles quarterfinals, beating Lizette Cabrera and Maddson Inglis 3-6, 6-4, 10-3.The results$2,046,340 ATP, Washington, US: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Nick Kyrgios (Aus) & Frances Tiafoe (US) bt Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Rohan Bopanna 7-5, 1-6, [11-9].€44,820 Challenger, Liberec, Czech Republic: Doubles (quarterfinals): Geoffrey Blancaneaux & Maxime Janvier (Fra) bt Sriram Balaji & Arjun Kadhe 7-5, 6-4.$115,000 WTA, Concord, US: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Mona Barthel (Ger) & Ankita Raina bt Lizette Cabrera & Maddison Inglis (Aus) 3-6, 6-4, [10-3].$25,000 ITF men, Decatur, US: Singles (first round): Gijs Brouwer (Ned) bt Sasikumar Mukund 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Erik Crepaldi (Ita) bt Siddhant Banthia 6-3, 6-2. First round: Daniil Glinka (Est) bt Adil Kalyanpur 7-6( 1), 2-0 (retired).$25,000 ITF women, Parnu, Estonia: Singles (first round): Ekaterina Shalimova (Rus) bt Rutuja Bhosale 6-3, 6-2.$15,000 ITF women, Cairo, Egypt: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Meli Elizabeth Reasco Gonzalez (Ecu) bt Sathwika Sama 6-3, 6-2. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :