Bopanna-Dodig pair loses ATP pre-quarterfinals in Washington

Rohan Bopanna, seeded third in partnership with Ivan Dodig of Croatia, was beaten 7-5, 1-6, 11-9 by the wild card entrants Nick Kyrgios and Frances Tiafoe in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $2,046,340 ATP tennis tournament in Washington.

In the WTA event in Concord, Ankita Raina in partnership with Mona Barthel of Germany made the doubles quarterfinals, beating Lizette Cabrera and Maddson Inglis 3-6, 6-4, 10-3.

The results

$2,046,340 ATP, Washington, US: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Nick Kyrgios (Aus) & Frances Tiafoe (US) bt Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Rohan Bopanna 7-5, 1-6, [11-9].

€44,820 Challenger, Liberec, Czech Republic: Doubles (quarterfinals): Geoffrey Blancaneaux & Maxime Janvier (Fra) bt Sriram Balaji & Arjun Kadhe 7-5, 6-4.

$115,000 WTA, Concord, US: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Mona Barthel (Ger) & Ankita Raina bt Lizette Cabrera & Maddison Inglis (Aus) 3-6, 6-4, [10-3].

$25,000 ITF men, Decatur, US: Singles (first round): Gijs Brouwer (Ned) bt Sasikumar Mukund 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Erik Crepaldi (Ita) bt Siddhant Banthia 6-3, 6-2. First round: Daniil Glinka (Est) bt Adil Kalyanpur 7-6( 1), 2-0 (retired).

$25,000 ITF women, Parnu, Estonia: Singles (first round): Ekaterina Shalimova (Rus) bt Rutuja Bhosale 6-3, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF women, Cairo, Egypt: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Meli Elizabeth Reasco Gonzalez (Ecu) bt Sathwika Sama 6-3, 6-2.