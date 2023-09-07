MagazineBuy Print

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden reach US Open men’s doubles final

At 43 years 6 months, Bopanna is the oldest player to reach the men’s doubles Grand Slam final in the Open era.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 23:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohan Bopanna (blue) and Australia’s Matthew Ebden (black) progressed to the men’s doubles final of the US Open on Thursday.
India’s Rohan Bopanna (blue) and Australia’s Matthew Ebden (black) progressed to the men’s doubles final of the US Open on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

India’s Rohan Bopanna (blue) and Australia’s Matthew Ebden (black) progressed to the men’s doubles final of the US Open on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden defeated French duo of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6(3), 6-2 to reach the men’s doubles final of the US Open in New York on Thursday.

At 43 years 6 months, Bopanna is the oldest player to reach the men’s doubles Grand Slam final in the Open era. The previous record was held by Canada’s Daniel Nestor who made it to the 2016 Australian Open final with Czech Republic’s Radek Stepanek at the age of 43 years 4 months.

The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian pair dropped serve in the opening set and trailed 2-4 at one point before forcing its way back to take it to tiebreaker. Bopanna and Ebden edged their French opponents to seal the first set 7-6(3).

READ - WTA Finals 2023 to be held in Cancun, Mexico

The second set was much more comfortable for Bopanna and Ebden as they broke Herbert and Mahut in the third and fifth game, respectively to race to a 5-1 lead before closing the match in an hour and 34 minutes.

Bopanna reached his second men’s doubles final at a Major, 13 years after he and Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi lost to Mike and Bob Bryan in the 2010 US Open final. The Indian had won mixed doubles crown with Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski at the 2017 French Open.

In the final, Bopanna and Ebden will face the winner of the second semifinal between two-time defending champions Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (Great Britain), and reigning French Open champions Ivan Dodig (Croatia) and Austin Krajicek (USA).

