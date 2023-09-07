WTA Finals 2023 to be held in Cancun, Mexico

The 2023 edition of the WTA Finals will be held in Cancun, Mexico from October 29 to November 5, the women’s tennis body announced on Thursday.
The finale will feature top 8 singles players and doubles teams.
The venue was chosen in consultation with WTA Players’ Council and a multiple factors including player logistics, travel accessibility, and venue capacity were taken into account.
GS Sports Management will be organising the WTA final this year.
