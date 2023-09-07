MagazineBuy Print

WTA Finals 2023 to be held in Cancun, Mexico

The finale will feature top 8 singles players and doubles teams.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 19:12 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
The finale will feature top 8 singles players and doubles teams. 
The finale will feature top 8 singles players and doubles teams.
infoIcon

The finale will feature top 8 singles players and doubles teams.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

The 2023 edition of the WTA Finals will be held in Cancun, Mexico from October 29 to November 5, the women’s tennis body announced on Thursday.

The finale will feature top 8 singles players and doubles teams.

The venue was chosen in consultation with WTA Players’ Council and a multiple factors including player logistics, travel accessibility, and venue capacity were taken into account.

GS Sports Management will be organising the WTA final this year.

