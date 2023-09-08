MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

US Open 2023 Final, Live Score: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden lead Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury 4-2 in first set

Follow Sportstar’s live updates of the US Open 2023 men’s doubles final between the Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, and the British-American duo of Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram.

Updated : Sep 08, 2023 22:10 IST

Team Sportstar
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden (left) take on Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury (right) in the US Open men’s doubles final.
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden (left) take on Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury (right) in the US Open men’s doubles final. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
lightbox-info

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden (left) take on Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury (right) in the US Open men’s doubles final. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the US Open 2023 men’s doubles final between the Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, and the British-American duo of Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

(* denotes server)

  • September 08, 2023 22:05
    FIRST SET: Bopanna serving

    Salisbury and Ram close the net. Bopanna goes for the lob and ends up hitting it long - 0-15.

  • September 08, 2023 22:04
    Maybe this final could have been scheduled at a better time
  • September 08, 2023 22:02
    FIRST SET: Bopanna-Ebden 3-2 Ram-Salisbury*

    Big T serve from the American and Ebden barely gets his racquet on the ball - 30-0. Wide serve into the ad court, Ebden’s backhand return makes it easy for Salisbury to put the backhand volley away.

    Rajeev Ram holds.

  • September 08, 2023 21:58
    FIRST SET: Bopanna-Ebden* 3-1 Ram-Salisbury

    The Australian is up 40-0 in no time. Love hold for Matthew Ebden.

  • September 08, 2023 21:50
    FIRST SET: Bopanna-Ebden 2-1 Ram-Salisbury*

    The Brit begins with a double fault. Solid backhand return down the line from Bopanna and Salisbury is unable to control his backhand shot in response - 15-30.

    Double fault from Salisbury and at 30-40, the sixth seeds have a chance to go up by a double break.

    Big T serve from Salisbury followed by an easy volley for the Brit.

    Matthew Ebden with a great crosscourt backhand return winner on a wide serve from Salisbury to bring it back to deuce.

    Body serve from Salisbury draws a heavy backhand return from Bopanna. One more chance for the third seeds to close the game. Yet again, Ebden comes up with great backhand crosscourt return followed by an easy smash for Bopanna.

    Salisbury manages to close the game and puts the defending champions on the scoreboard.

  • September 08, 2023 21:48
    FIRST SET: Bopanna-Ebden* 2-0 Ram-Salisbury

    Salisbury nets a backhand return followed by a similar error from the Rajeev Ram forehand - 30-0.

    Body serve from Bopanna, the backhand return from Salisbury is easy enough for Ebden to put the backhand crosscourt volley away to close the game.

  • September 08, 2023 21:47
    FIRST SET: Bopanna-Ebden 1-0 Ram-Salisbury*

    Bopanna wins the opening point for the sixth seeds with a forehand crosscourt drive volley - 0-15. Lovely forehand return down the line from Ebden, the ball dips in time to make it tough for Ram to control the volley - 0-30. And the Indo-Australian pair has a chance to break straight away as Bopanna hits a crosscourt winner.

    Ram nets a backhand volley and drops serve! Perfect start for Bopanna and Ebden.

  • September 08, 2023 21:33
    Time for live action!

    Players step on the court at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. First, the Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden followed by two-time defending champions Rajeev Ram of USA and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain.

  • September 08, 2023 21:25
    Ram-Salisbury pair eyes three-peat

    Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury are looking to become the first team in the Open Era (since 1968) to win three straight US Open titles. The last team to accomplish the feat was the all-American duo of Tom Bundy and Maurice McLoughlin from 1912-14.

  • September 08, 2023 21:14
    Will Bopanna add another US Open title to India’s tally at Flushing Meadow?

    US Open 2023: Bopanna chases Grand Slam trophy to add to India’s tally of 10 titles at Flushing Meadows

    Bopanna has the chance to India’s rich haul at the Flushing Meadows as he takes to the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday for the men’s doubles final.

  • September 08, 2023 21:06
    RECORD-BREAKER BOPANNA

    At 43 years and six months, Bopanna is the oldest men’s finalist at a Slam in the Open era. The previous record was held by Canada’s Daniel Nestor who made it to the 2016 Australian Open final with Czech Republic’s Radek Stepanek at the age of 43 years 4 months.

  • September 08, 2023 20:58
    Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, the Pakistani player who was Bopanna’s partner at the 2010 US Open where they reached the final, had this to stay on the Indian’s run this year

    Bopanna’s achievement is unbelievable: Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi on former doubles partner’s US Open heroics

    More than a decade after losing the men’s doubles title match at the Flushing Meadows, Bopanna will get a second shot at glory on Friday when he plays the final with Australia’s Matthew Ebden.

  • September 08, 2023 20:51
    Ram-Salisbury’s road to the final

    Semifinal: 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 against Ivan Dodig (CRO) and Austin Krajicek (USA)

    Quarterfinal: 6-4, 6-3 against Andres Molteni (ARG) and Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)

    Round of 16: 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 against Mackenzie McDonald (USA) and Andreas Mies (GER)

    Round of 32: 6-3, 7-6(4) against Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) and Ben McLachlan (JPN)

    Round of 64: 6-3, 7-6(2) against Andrea Vavassori (ITA) and Simone Bolelli (ITA)

  • September 08, 2023 20:43
    Bopanna-Ebden’s road to the final

    Semifinal: 7-6(3), 6-2 against Nicolas Mahut (FRA) and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)

    Quarterfinal: 7-6(10), 6-1 against Nathaniel Lammons (USA) and Jackson Withrow (USA)

    Round of 16: 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(6) against Julian Cash (GBR) and Henry Patten (GBR)

    Round of 32: 6-3, 6-3 against Andrey Golubev (KAZ) and Roman Safiullin

    Round of 64: 6-4, 6-2 against Christopher O’Connell (AUS) and Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

  • September 08, 2023 20:36
    When and where to watch?

    The US Open men’s doubles final between Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden and Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury will begin at 9:30PM IST and will be telecast on Sony Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

  • September 08, 2023 20:33
    Preview

    Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden face USA’s Rajeev Ram and Great Britain’s Joe Salisbury, two-time defending champions, in the men’s doubles final of the US Open.

    Bopanna’s only Grand Slam final appearance in men’s doubles category so far had come in New York in 2010 along with Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.

Related Topics

US Open 2023 /

US Open /

Rohan Bopanna /

Matthew Ebden /

Rajeev Ram /

Joe Salisbury

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023 Final, Live Score: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden lead Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury 4-2 in first set
    Team Sportstar
  2. Virgil Van Dijk suspended for extra Premier League game for Liverpool
    Reuters
  3. Mission to boost parasports not a one-time effort: Indian Oil chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah rejoins India squad before Pakistan match, Samson released
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC signs midfielder Abdenasser El Khayati
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2023 Final, Live Score: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden lead Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury 4-2 in first set
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bopanna’s achievement is unbelievable: Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi on former doubles partner’s US Open heroics
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. US Open 2023: Bopanna chases Grand Slam trophy to add to India’s tally of 10 titles at Flushing Meadows
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2023, Day 11 Results: Sabalenka, Gauff move to maiden final in New York
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton, Semifinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023 Final, Live Score: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden lead Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury 4-2 in first set
    Team Sportstar
  2. Virgil Van Dijk suspended for extra Premier League game for Liverpool
    Reuters
  3. Mission to boost parasports not a one-time effort: Indian Oil chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah rejoins India squad before Pakistan match, Samson released
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC signs midfielder Abdenasser El Khayati
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment