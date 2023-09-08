US Open 2023 Final, Live Score: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden lead Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury 4-2 in first set

- September 08, 2023 22:05FIRST SET: Bopanna serving
Salisbury and Ram close the net. Bopanna goes for the lob and ends up hitting it long - 0-15.
- September 08, 2023 22:04Maybe this final could have been scheduled at a better time
- September 08, 2023 22:02FIRST SET: Bopanna-Ebden 3-2 Ram-Salisbury*
Big T serve from the American and Ebden barely gets his racquet on the ball - 30-0. Wide serve into the ad court, Ebden’s backhand return makes it easy for Salisbury to put the backhand volley away.
Rajeev Ram holds.
- September 08, 2023 21:58FIRST SET: Bopanna-Ebden* 3-1 Ram-Salisbury
The Australian is up 40-0 in no time. Love hold for Matthew Ebden.
- September 08, 2023 21:50FIRST SET: Bopanna-Ebden 2-1 Ram-Salisbury*
The Brit begins with a double fault. Solid backhand return down the line from Bopanna and Salisbury is unable to control his backhand shot in response - 15-30.
Double fault from Salisbury and at 30-40, the sixth seeds have a chance to go up by a double break.
Big T serve from Salisbury followed by an easy volley for the Brit.
Matthew Ebden with a great crosscourt backhand return winner on a wide serve from Salisbury to bring it back to deuce.
Body serve from Salisbury draws a heavy backhand return from Bopanna. One more chance for the third seeds to close the game. Yet again, Ebden comes up with great backhand crosscourt return followed by an easy smash for Bopanna.
Salisbury manages to close the game and puts the defending champions on the scoreboard.
- September 08, 2023 21:48FIRST SET: Bopanna-Ebden* 2-0 Ram-Salisbury
Salisbury nets a backhand return followed by a similar error from the Rajeev Ram forehand - 30-0.
Body serve from Bopanna, the backhand return from Salisbury is easy enough for Ebden to put the backhand crosscourt volley away to close the game.
- September 08, 2023 21:47FIRST SET: Bopanna-Ebden 1-0 Ram-Salisbury*
Bopanna wins the opening point for the sixth seeds with a forehand crosscourt drive volley - 0-15. Lovely forehand return down the line from Ebden, the ball dips in time to make it tough for Ram to control the volley - 0-30. And the Indo-Australian pair has a chance to break straight away as Bopanna hits a crosscourt winner.
Ram nets a backhand volley and drops serve! Perfect start for Bopanna and Ebden.
- September 08, 2023 21:33Time for live action!
Players step on the court at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. First, the Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden followed by two-time defending champions Rajeev Ram of USA and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain.
- September 08, 2023 21:25Ram-Salisbury pair eyes three-peat
Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury are looking to become the first team in the Open Era (since 1968) to win three straight US Open titles. The last team to accomplish the feat was the all-American duo of Tom Bundy and Maurice McLoughlin from 1912-14.
- September 08, 2023 21:14Will Bopanna add another US Open title to India’s tally at Flushing Meadow?
- September 08, 2023 21:06RECORD-BREAKER BOPANNA
At 43 years and six months, Bopanna is the oldest men’s finalist at a Slam in the Open era. The previous record was held by Canada’s Daniel Nestor who made it to the 2016 Australian Open final with Czech Republic’s Radek Stepanek at the age of 43 years 4 months.
- September 08, 2023 20:58Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, the Pakistani player who was Bopanna’s partner at the 2010 US Open where they reached the final, had this to stay on the Indian’s run this year
- September 08, 2023 20:51Ram-Salisbury’s road to the final
Semifinal: 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 against Ivan Dodig (CRO) and Austin Krajicek (USA)
Quarterfinal: 6-4, 6-3 against Andres Molteni (ARG) and Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)
Round of 16: 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 against Mackenzie McDonald (USA) and Andreas Mies (GER)
Round of 32: 6-3, 7-6(4) against Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) and Ben McLachlan (JPN)
Round of 64: 6-3, 7-6(2) against Andrea Vavassori (ITA) and Simone Bolelli (ITA)
- September 08, 2023 20:43Bopanna-Ebden’s road to the final
Semifinal: 7-6(3), 6-2 against Nicolas Mahut (FRA) and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)
Quarterfinal: 7-6(10), 6-1 against Nathaniel Lammons (USA) and Jackson Withrow (USA)
Round of 16: 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(6) against Julian Cash (GBR) and Henry Patten (GBR)
Round of 32: 6-3, 6-3 against Andrey Golubev (KAZ) and Roman Safiullin
Round of 64: 6-4, 6-2 against Christopher O’Connell (AUS) and Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)
- September 08, 2023 20:36When and where to watch?
The US Open men’s doubles final between Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden and Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury will begin at 9:30PM IST and will be telecast on Sony Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.
- September 08, 2023 20:33Preview
Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden face USA’s Rajeev Ram and Great Britain’s Joe Salisbury, two-time defending champions, in the men’s doubles final of the US Open.
Bopanna’s only Grand Slam final appearance in men’s doubles category so far had come in New York in 2010 along with Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.
