US Open 2023 Final, Live Score: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden lead Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury 4-2 in first set

September 08, 2023 21:50

FIRST SET: Bopanna-Ebden 2-1 Ram-Salisbury*

The Brit begins with a double fault. Solid backhand return down the line from Bopanna and Salisbury is unable to control his backhand shot in response - 15-30.

Double fault from Salisbury and at 30-40, the sixth seeds have a chance to go up by a double break.

Big T serve from Salisbury followed by an easy volley for the Brit.

Matthew Ebden with a great crosscourt backhand return winner on a wide serve from Salisbury to bring it back to deuce.

Body serve from Salisbury draws a heavy backhand return from Bopanna. One more chance for the third seeds to close the game. Yet again, Ebden comes up with great backhand crosscourt return followed by an easy smash for Bopanna.

Salisbury manages to close the game and puts the defending champions on the scoreboard.