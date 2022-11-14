Tennis

Rublev wins Russian showdown with Medvedev at ATP Finals

Andrey Rublev opened his ATP Finals campaign on Monday with a hard-fought 6-7 (7/9), 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) win over fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev in their opening group match.

AFP
Turin 14 November, 2022 22:20 IST
Turin 14 November, 2022 22:20 IST
Andrey Rublev in action.

Andrey Rublev in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Andrey Rublev opened his ATP Finals campaign on Monday with a hard-fought 6-7 (7/9), 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) win over fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev in their opening group match.

Andrey Rublev opened his ATP Finals campaign on Monday with a hard-fought 6-7 (7/9), 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) win over fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev in their opening group match.

The floppy-haired Rublev, who is making his third straight appearance at the season finale, had the best of the early exchanges and appeared to be on course to wrap up the first set in quick time as he opened up a 4-1 lead.

World number five Medvedev had an inconsistent day on his serve, mixing 24 aces with eight double faults, but he battled back, saving two set points at 5-6, to take it to a tiebreak.

Also Read
ATP Finals: Fritz stuns Nadal on debut

Rublev, three places lower in the rankings and the only player in the Green Group not to have previously won the Finals, rediscovered his rhythm in the second set as Medvedev again struggled on his serve, to take the match into a decider.

The third set again went to a tie-break, this time without a single break on either side. Medvedev saved three match points at 3-6 in the breaker and then a fourth.

But he was powerless on the fifth match point as Rublev closed out the match, slumping on to his back after two and a half hours on court.

“Peace peace peace is all we need,” Rublev wrote on the television camera on court at the end of the match, echoing his call for peace in Ukraine when he won in Dubai in February, just after the Russian invasion.

The other game in the Red Group on Monday sees Novak Djokovic taking on Stefanos Tsitsipas with the Greek needing to win every match he plays this week to become year-end world number one.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us