MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Following footsteps of Sania Mirza, Sahaja becomes No. 1 in women’s tennis in India

The 23-year-old is aware of the responsibilities, challenges and expectations that come from this kind of ranking and wishes to better her world ranking.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 19:16 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
FILE PHOTO: Sahaja Yalamapalli
FILE PHOTO: Sahaja Yalamapalli | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sahaja Yalamapalli | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After becoming only the third Indian women’s tennis player to win an ITF title, Sahaja Yamalapalli has emulated her illustrious state-mate Sania Mirza to be the new No. 1 in the country. Following her in the women’s rankings are Ankita Raina and B. Shrivalli, who occupy the second and third places respectively.

“Honestly, I have never thought of being India No.1.Even in the juniors category, I have never achieved that ranking. But again, I don’t actually think too much about these rankings. Yes, two weeks ago I was hinted that I might become the No.1. So, that way, I am super happy to achieve it,” Sahaja informed Sportstar on Monday from the Dominican Republic in North America, weeks after clinching the SoCal Pro Series title.

“For me, this ranking is just another milestone and a reminder that I keep doing things that I have been doing to be a better player. Of course, to keep winning matches is the primary objective,” she said.

In Prahlad Kumar Jain, who was a tennis coach and owns a pharmaceutical company, Sahaja has a pillar of support who helps her financially. Now, the player from Telangana’s Khammam has the liberty to focus on her game.

“Well, but for the support from Tech Wave and Lakshya Sports Foundation and Messrs Prahlad Kumar Jain, Neeraj Kedia and Subrahmanyam Reddy, the journey would have been more difficult,” she acknowledged.

The 23-year-old is aware of the responsibilities, challenges and expectations that come from this kind of ranking. “But, my efforts will be to keep improving the World ranking (now No. 303), and make it to as many big events as possible, including Grand Slams,” she said.

“Essentially, I have been focussing to be a complete player on all surfaces. Definitely trying to get better on clay courts also though I have been earlier playing mostly on hard courts. I am glad that I could make it to the semifinal in a clay court championship a few days ago,” she added.

One of the major concerns for Sahaja right now is to find a trustworthy travelling coach. “Right now, I am enjoying travelling alone and hope to do well in the nine tournaments (all on hard courts) in the US in the next three months. Hopefully, I would love to win a couple of titles too,” signed off a confident Sahaja.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sahaja Yamalapalli /

Sania Mirza

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Syria LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Lineups out, Anwar Ali starts as Gurpreet returns
    Team Sportstar
  2. Graeme Smith: Schools SA20 programme a way to invest in grassroots, unearth talent pool in South Africa
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Following footsteps of Sania Mirza, Sahaja becomes No. 1 in women’s tennis in India
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. India A tour of Australia: Musheer Khan set to be included in squad after impressive First Class season
    PTI
  5. List of Indians who have won multiple medals at the Paralympic Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Following footsteps of Sania Mirza, Sahaja becomes No. 1 in women’s tennis in India
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Deadline approaching for appeals in doping case against US Open champion Jannik Sinner
    AP
  3. ATP Rankings: US Open champion Sinner tightens grip on No. 1 spot, runner-up Fritz returns to Top 10
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sinner dedicates US Open 2024 title to seriously ill aunt
    AFP
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner overcomes doping distraction en route to title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Syria LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Lineups out, Anwar Ali starts as Gurpreet returns
    Team Sportstar
  2. Graeme Smith: Schools SA20 programme a way to invest in grassroots, unearth talent pool in South Africa
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Following footsteps of Sania Mirza, Sahaja becomes No. 1 in women’s tennis in India
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. India A tour of Australia: Musheer Khan set to be included in squad after impressive First Class season
    PTI
  5. List of Indians who have won multiple medals at the Paralympic Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment