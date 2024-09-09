Following footsteps of Sania Mirza, Sahaja becomes No. 1 in women’s tennis in India

After becoming only the third Indian women’s tennis player to win an ITF title, Sahaja Yamalapalli has emulated her illustrious state-mate Sania Mirza to be the new No. 1 in the country. Following her in the women’s rankings are Ankita Raina and B. Shrivalli, who occupy the second and third places respectively.

“Honestly, I have never thought of being India No.1.Even in the juniors category, I have never achieved that ranking. But again, I don’t actually think too much about these rankings. Yes, two weeks ago I was hinted that I might become the No.1. So, that way, I am super happy to achieve it,” Sahaja informed Sportstar on Monday from the Dominican Republic in North America, weeks after clinching the SoCal Pro Series title.

“For me, this ranking is just another milestone and a reminder that I keep doing things that I have been doing to be a better player. Of course, to keep winning matches is the primary objective,” she said.

In Prahlad Kumar Jain, who was a tennis coach and owns a pharmaceutical company, Sahaja has a pillar of support who helps her financially. Now, the player from Telangana’s Khammam has the liberty to focus on her game.

“Well, but for the support from Tech Wave and Lakshya Sports Foundation and Messrs Prahlad Kumar Jain, Neeraj Kedia and Subrahmanyam Reddy, the journey would have been more difficult,” she acknowledged.

The 23-year-old is aware of the responsibilities, challenges and expectations that come from this kind of ranking. “But, my efforts will be to keep improving the World ranking (now No. 303), and make it to as many big events as possible, including Grand Slams,” she said.

“Essentially, I have been focussing to be a complete player on all surfaces. Definitely trying to get better on clay courts also though I have been earlier playing mostly on hard courts. I am glad that I could make it to the semifinal in a clay court championship a few days ago,” she added.

One of the major concerns for Sahaja right now is to find a trustworthy travelling coach. “Right now, I am enjoying travelling alone and hope to do well in the nine tournaments (all on hard courts) in the US in the next three months. Hopefully, I would love to win a couple of titles too,” signed off a confident Sahaja.