MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

After silver in Asian Games 2023, Saketh Myneni has eyes set on Paris 2024 Olympics

Saketh, who achieved a career-best doubles ranking of No. 74 this year, proved a point or two by winning the men’s doubles silver (partnering Ramkumar Ramanathan) in the recent Asian Games.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 17:25 IST , Hyderabad - 3 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Saketh Myneni obliges young fans with autographs after winning the silver medal in the men’s doubles at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China.
Saketh Myneni obliges young fans with autographs after winning the silver medal in the men’s doubles at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Saketh Myneni obliges young fans with autographs after winning the silver medal in the men’s doubles at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: PTI

Many athletes think about life after sports after 35. But for Davis Cupper Saketh Myneni, the journey in search of excellence at the highest level goes on.

The gifted tennis player, who achieved a career-best doubles ranking of No. 74 this year, proved a point or two by winning the men’s doubles silver (partnering Ramkumar Ramanathan) in the recent Asian Games.

“Winning my third medal in the Asiad is a truly fabulous feeling for me. It only reminds you that you have much more to give to a sport which is a sheer passion for me. I just can’t think of staying away from it,” he tells Sportstar in a chat.

Hangzhou: India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan (L) and Saketh Myneni pose with their silver medal during the presentation ceremony of men’s doubles final tennis event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China.
Hangzhou: India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan (L) and Saketh Myneni pose with their silver medal during the presentation ceremony of men’s doubles final tennis event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Hangzhou: India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan (L) and Saketh Myneni pose with their silver medal during the presentation ceremony of men’s doubles final tennis event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: PTI

“Definitely, the Asiad silver is a great morale booster as I chase the dream of representing India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. I am conscious of the challenges ahead, the biggest being to be very consistent in the ATP circuit to keep improving my rankings. Yes, it’s never going to be easy for sure,” Saketh explained, “I owe a lot to my wife who has been letting me enjoy my passion (tennis). She has been, like other family members, a great support to me.”

“By all means, winning a medal for your country in a Continental Games which comes every four years does reflect a lot, especially about where you stand. I am really glad to have pulled off this silver and thank my teammate Ramkumar for making it truly memorable,” he said.

“It has been really tough for me to manage, especially the finances as I couldn’t find any sponsors. I started by investing the money I earned as a coach before turning Pro. From then on, I have been reinvesting everything I earn on tour back into tennis to fund my participation in tournaments, as we pay from our pockets for travel accommodation, nutrition coaching and training.”

ALSO READ: Top 10 moments from Asian Games 2023 - Part 2

He added that there has been no funding or help from the governments or national sports federations even after the 2014 medals in the Asian Games.

“Tennis players in India need a system to support them from a young age to achieve the dream of winning Olympic medals and making singles Grand Slam champions,” he said.

“We all know it is a very tough circuit out there and the biggest target is to play as many ATP tour events and Grand Slams as possible, put up a good show and keep improving my ranking.”

Sports Minister R.K. Roja felicitating tennis player, Saketh Myneni, who won silver medal in Asian Games - 2023, at a programme organised by AP Lawn Tennis Association in Vijayawada on Sunday.
Sports Minister R.K. Roja felicitating tennis player, Saketh Myneni, who won silver medal in Asian Games - 2023, at a programme organised by AP Lawn Tennis Association in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G N RAO / THE HINDU
lightbox-info

Sports Minister R.K. Roja felicitating tennis player, Saketh Myneni, who won silver medal in Asian Games - 2023, at a programme organised by AP Lawn Tennis Association in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G N RAO / THE HINDU

What keeps you going?

“I repeat, it is my passion … I lost a lot of valuable time because of the pandemic. Trying my best to make up in a big way. It is demanding to travel 30 to 40 weeks every year. I had to respect my body and stop playing singles. The focus is now more on doubles,” Saketh said.

“I sincerely believe I can still do well for some more time and will give up only when my body doesn’t respond to the challenges of playing in the circuit.”

On the Tennis Premier League, Saketh felt it was a perfect platform for the young talent, especially the kind of promotional events they were planning.

“These things ensure the desired exposure and we hope to see many more young champions,” he concluded.

Related stories

Related Topics

Saketh Myneni /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

ATP /

Ramkumar Ramanathan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: Mahmudullah helps BAN finish at 245/9 vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Malaysia LIVE score, Merdeka Cup semifinal updates: Preview, stats, streaming info; Kick-off at 6:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. After silver in Asian Games 2023, Saketh Myneni has eyes set on Paris 2024 Olympics
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup: Future of my captaincy does not depend on winning or losing to India, says Babar Azam
    Shayan Acharya
  5. India vs Malaysia LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Merdeka cup semifinal match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. After silver in Asian Games 2023, Saketh Myneni has eyes set on Paris 2024 Olympics
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Dimitrov marches into Shanghai Masters semifinal
    AFP
  3. Zhengzhou Open 2023: Jabeur pulls out of quarterfinal due to knee injury
    AFP
  4. Jessica Pegula reaches quarterfinals at Korea Open, Jabeur wins opener at Zhengzhou Open
    AP
  5. Shanghai Masters 2023: Sebastian Korda rallies to beat Ben Shelton in three sets
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: Mahmudullah helps BAN finish at 245/9 vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Malaysia LIVE score, Merdeka Cup semifinal updates: Preview, stats, streaming info; Kick-off at 6:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. After silver in Asian Games 2023, Saketh Myneni has eyes set on Paris 2024 Olympics
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup: Future of my captaincy does not depend on winning or losing to India, says Babar Azam
    Shayan Acharya
  5. India vs Malaysia LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Merdeka cup semifinal match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment