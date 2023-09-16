MagazineBuy Print

Krejcikova and Kenin will meet in the final of the San Diego Open

While fourth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic beat unseeded American Danielle Collins 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, Kenin, beat qualifier Emma Navarro, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the second semifinal.

Published : Sep 16, 2023 10:21 IST , San Diego - 1 MIN READ

AP
Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia serves in the second set against Danielle Collins of USA in the semifinal.
Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia serves in the second set against Danielle Collins of USA in the semifinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia serves in the second set against Danielle Collins of USA in the semifinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Fourth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic beat unseeded American Danielle Collins 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 to reach the finals of the WTA Cymbiotika San Diego Open.

Krejcikova will face wild-card entrant Sofia Kenin, who beat qualifier Emma Navarro, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the second semifinal.

READ MORE | Davis Cup 2023: Bopanna in focus as India takes on Morocco

“The match was very difficult, but I never give up,” said Krejcikova, also a wild-card entrant who is ranked No. 13 in the world. “Danielle played really well in the first set, but after that, I was improving with every single point, so I went for it.” After Collins controlled the first set, Krejcikova, 27, turned things around to knot the second set at five games apiece. Keeping her composure, Krejcikova then broke Collins’ serve and held her own to tie the match.

Taking advantage of Collins’ sudden struggle of unforced errors, Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open winner, then eased to the win over the inconsistent Collins, who reached the finals of the 2022 Australian Open before losing to Ashleigh Barty.

The Cymbiotika San Diego Open is a WTA 500 event with a total purse of $780,637, including $120,150 and 500 points in the WTA ranking for the singles champion.

