Wimbledon 2021: Sania Mirza and Mattek-Sands stun sixth seeds to enter 2nd round Sania and Mattek-Sands won 7-5, 6-3 against the American-Chilean combination in one hour and 27 minutes. PTI London 01 July, 2021 17:39 IST India's Sania Mirza (L) reacts during her women's doubles first round match on the fourth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club. - AFP PTI London 01 July, 2021 17:39 IST Sania Mirza and American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands knocked out sixth seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi to move to the second round of the women's doubles event at the Wimbledon Championships in London on Thursday.Sania and Mattek-Sands won 7-5, 6-3 against the American-Chilean combination in one hour and 27 minutes. The pressure was on the Indo-American pair early in the match when Mattek-Sands served the third game that featured seven deuce points.The American served three double faults in a slow start but eventually held the game after saving three break points.RELATED| Don't write off Serena yet, says Wilander Sania and Mattek-Sands had two opportunities to break their rivals but the American fluffed a volley at the net before left-handed Desirae served extremely well to eventually hold.Guarachi hit a forehand wide at 15-30 to hand two set points to their rivals in the 12th game. It was the chance that the Indo-American pair did not squander, with Sania finishing off the set with a smash.In the second set, Sania and Mattek-Sands opened up a 3-1 lead when they broke Guarachi again.RELATED| Coco Gauff, 17, Jennifer Brady lead US Olympic tennis team Matte-Sands' low backhand return was hit back uppishly and Sania latched on to that with an unreturnable smash.With a 3-1 cushion at hand, Sania and her partner never looked back.