Tennis Tennis Sania Mirza-Kirsten Flipkens pair loses in Indian Wells pre-quarters Mirza and Flipkens lost 4-6, 6-4, (3-10) to the fifth-seeded pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos on Saturday. Team Sportstar 13 March, 2022 17:34 IST FILE PHOTO: Sania Mirza in action. - V V SUBRAHMANYAM Team Sportstar 13 March, 2022 17:34 IST Indo-Belgian pair of Sania Mirza and Kirsten Flipkens was knocked out of the Indian Wellls Masters on Saturday following a loss in the pre-quarterfinals.Mirza and Flipkens lost 4-6, 6-4, (3-10) to the fifth-seeded pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos. On the men's side, Rohan Bopanna along with his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov will begin his campaign against eighth seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in the round of 32 on Sunday.