Tennis

Saina Mirza-Rohan Bopanna mixed doubles semifinal, Australian Open 2023 LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch, IST timings

Australian Open 2023: Here is all you need to know about the mixed doubles semifinals where Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will be in action on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
24 January, 2023 19:11 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian mixed doubles pair Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna.

FILE PHOTO: Indian mixed doubles pair Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The all-Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will take on the third-seeded American-British duo of Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski, reigning Wimbledon champions, in the mixed doubles semifinal of Australian Open 2023 at the Margaret Court Arena on Wednesday.

Mirza and Bopanna had begun their campaign with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over local wildcards Jaimee Fourlis and John Peers before beating Uruguay’s Ariel Behar and Japan’s Makoto Ninomiya, 6-4, 7-6 (9) in the pre-quarterfinals on Monday.

The 36-year-old Mirza, who is set to retire from the sport after next month’s Dubai Masters, won the mixed doubles crown in Melbourne with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009. She further went on to win five more Grand Slams, two of which came in mixed doubles.

With Bopanna, she has previously played mixed doubles once at French Open (2011) and twice at Wimbledon (2011, 2021) with the pair’s best result together being a quarterfinal-finish at the All England Club in 2011. They did, however, finish fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Where to watch 2023 Australian Open in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the Australian Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.
The estimated start time of the Mirza-Bopanna vs Krawczyk-Skupski mixed doubles semifinal is 11:15AM IST.

Follow Us