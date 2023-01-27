Saina Mirza-Rohan Bopanna Live Score, Australian Open 2023: Indian pair takes on Brazil’s Stefani-Matos in mixed doubles final

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles finals between Indian pair Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna and Brazilian duo Luisa Stefani-Rafael Matos. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

MIRZA/BOPANNA 3 STEFANI/MATOS 2

FIRST SET (* denotes server)

Mirza/Bopanna* 3-2 Stefani/Matos - Bopanna serving. Begins with two aces. Another good first serve down the middle and Sania finishes it with a forehand volley. Backhand winner from Bopanna to wrap up the game. Love hold.

Mirza/Bopanna 2-2 Stefani/Matos* - Stefani to serve. Good forehand return from Sania sets up the point but Bopanna sends a forehand volley down the line wide. Backhand crosscourt return from Bopanna lands right at Stefani’s feet who is unable to execute the half volley - 15-all. Yet another good forehand return from Sania and this time, Bopanna bisects the Brazilians with the backhand volley. A T ace from Stefani makes it 30-all. Backhand return from Sania hits the net chord and goes over Matos’ racquet to find the court. Break point for the Indians. And they do convert it after a heavy forehand from Matos.

Mirza/Bopanna* 1-2 Stefani/Matos - Sania to serve. Up 30-0 in no time. Yet again, Bopanna unable to kill the point with the overhead smash and eventually, a forehand from Sania goes wide. Bopanna intercepts the forehand exchange between Matos and Sania with a backhand volley but it is long - 30-all. Forehand volley from Bopanna goes past Stefani at the net and the Indians are on the scoreboard.

Mirza/Bopanna 0-2 Stefani/Matos* - Left-handed Matos to serve first from the Brazilian duo. Backhand return from Sania on second serve goes long. Double fault from Matos - 15-all. Matos does well to keep the rally going after an overhead smash from Bopanna and eventually Stefani wins the volley battle against Bopanna. Matos shanks a forehand and it goes well beyond the baseline - 30-all. Bopanna sends an easy overhead long after the duo had done well to set up the point. Inside-out forehand from Bopanna goes wide. Break consolidated.

Mirza/Bopanna* 0-1 Stefani/Matos - Warm up is done. Game time. Bopanna to serve. Massive serve from Bopanna and Sania finishes the point with a simple crosscourt forehand volley - 15-all. Bopanna tries to find the vacant court through a title but it’s wide - 30-all. Good exchange at the net between Sania and Stefani and it is the Indian who comes out on top with another delicate crosscourt forehand volley. However, an error on the volley from Sania in the next game and a long forehand from Bopanna means the Brazilians get the early break!

6:32AM - Here we go. The two pairs are on their way through the ‘Walk of Champions’ to the Rod Laver Arena.

6:25AM - Here’s the list of all Grand Slams Sania Mirza has won:

⦿ 2009 Australian Open: Mixed Doubles with Mahesh Bhupathi

6:20AM - Sania Mirza after her semifinal win:

“I’m so emotional – I’m not a crier in front of people, but I’m almost there right now,” said Mirza.

“I feel the love here, for the 18 years that I’ve been coming here it feels like home for me because honestly I’ve got family here, I eat at home, I get so much home food and I have all these Indians coming out and supporting me. It’s been quite a journey, and I’m really going to miss coming back here.”

6:10AM - It is one of the biggest days in the recent history of Indian tennis as Sania Mirza plays her final match in a Grand Slam. And the fact that it is a final tells all you need to know about the class of the legend. Will she be able to go on a high by winning the title along with compatriot Rohan Bopanna today? Stay tuned. Live action begins at 6:30AM.

PREVIEW

The all-Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna takes on the Brazilian duo of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the mixed doubles final of Australian Open 2023 at the Rod Laver Arena.

Mirza and Bopanna progressed to the final with a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), [10-6] win over third seeds and reigning Wimbledon champions Desirae Krawczyk of the USA and Neal Skupski of Great Britain in the semifinals. In the second semifinal, Stefani and Matos beat local wildcards Olivia Gadecki and Marc Polmans 4-6, 6-4, [11-9] to become the first Brazilian pair ever to reach the final.

Mirza and Bopanna had begun their campaign with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over local wildcards Jaimee Fourlis and John Peers before beating Uruguay’s Ariel Behar and Japan’s Makoto Ninomiya, 6-4, 7-6 (9) in the pre-quarterfinals. The Indian pair was given a walkover by the Latvian-Spanish duo of Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez in the quarterfinals.

The 36-year-old Mirza, who is set to retire from the sport after next month’s Dubai Masters, won the mixed doubles crown in Melbourne with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009. She further went on to win five more Grand Slams, two of which came in mixed doubles.

With Bopanna, she has previously played mixed doubles once at French Open (2011) and twice at Wimbledon (2011, 2021) with the pair’s best result together being a quarterfinal-finish at the All England Club in 2011. They did, however, finish fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics.