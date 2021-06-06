Tennis Tennis Challenger tennis, US: Mukund beaten in doubles semifinals Mukund will next play the Challenger in Orlando, while the other leading Indian players Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan will be busy in Challengers in Europe, on grass and clay. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 06 June, 2021 18:08 IST Sasikumar Mukund will next play the Challenger in Orlando. - R. Ragu Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 06 June, 2021 18:08 IST Sasikumar Mukund in partnership with Michail Pervolarakis of Greece was beaten 7-5, 6-3 by Nicolas Barrientos and Ernesto Escobedo in the doubles semifinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Little Rock, US.The Indo-Greek pair collected 29 ATP points and $1080.Mukund will next play the Challenger in Orlando, while the other leading Indian players Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan will be busy in Challengers in Europe, on grass and clay.The results:$52,080 Challenger, Little Rock, US Doubles (semifinals): Nicolas Barrientos (Col) & Ernesto Escobedo (US)bt Michail Pervolarakis (Gre) & Sasikumar Mukund 7-5, 6-3. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.