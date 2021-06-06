Challenger tennis, US: Mukund beaten in doubles semifinals

Sasikumar Mukund in partnership with Michail Pervolarakis of Greece was beaten 7-5, 6-3 by Nicolas Barrientos and Ernesto Escobedo in the doubles semifinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Little Rock, US.

The Indo-Greek pair collected 29 ATP points and $1080.

Mukund will next play the Challenger in Orlando, while the other leading Indian players Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan will be busy in Challengers in Europe, on grass and clay.

The results:

$52,080 Challenger, Little Rock, US Doubles (semifinals): Nicolas Barrientos (Col) & Ernesto Escobedo (US)

bt Michail Pervolarakis (Gre) & Sasikumar Mukund 7-5, 6-3.