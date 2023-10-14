MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shanghai Masters 2023: Rublev beats Dimitrov, sets up final with Hurkacz

Russia’s Rublev is yet to drop a set in Shanghai as he closes on his second Masters 1000 crown of the year, having triumphed at Monte Carlo in April.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 21:25 IST , Shanghai - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Russia’s Andrey Rublev celebrates after winning against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals at the Shanghai Masters on Saturday.
Russia’s Andrey Rublev celebrates after winning against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals at the Shanghai Masters on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Russia’s Andrey Rublev celebrates after winning against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals at the Shanghai Masters on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Andrey Rublev beats Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(7), 6-3 in a gripping Shanghai Masters semifinal on Saturday and will play big-serving Pole Hubert Hurkacz for the title.

Russia’s Rublev is yet to drop a set in Shanghai as he closes on his second Masters 1000 crown of the year, having triumphed at Monte Carlo in April.

In the first semifinal, the 16th-seeded Hurkacz blasted his way past Sebastian Korda of the United States 6-3, 6-4.

Rublev, the highest-ranked player left in the tournament at seven in the world, cut an angry figure at times and was especially irked by a drone flying overhead early on.

READ MORE: Pegula reaches Korea Open final, Fernandez will play for title in Hong Kong

The 25-year-old composed himself to get out of a hole at 0-40 in the first set to eventually hold serve for 3-3 in a game lasting 10 minutes.

Rublev then pounced at the first glimpse of an opportunity to break Bulgaria’s Dimitrov for 6-5, only to be broken back immediately by the 18th seed as he served for the set.

The duo exchanged more thunderous groundstrokes in the tiebreak and both squandered a set point before Rublev sealed the set in 76 minutes when Dimitrov fired a forehand wide.

The 32-year-old Dimitrov is playing some of the best tennis of his career and broke at the start of the second set, with Rublev reacting by whacking the net three times with his racquet.

But Rublev, who has won 14 titles, got the break back for 2-2 and then repeated the trick to race to victory as Dimitrov quickly ran out of steam.

Earlier, Hurkacz sent down 14 aces as he barrelled into the final. The 26th seed Korda, who was contesting his first Masters’ semifinal, was always up against it in the face of a barrage.

READ MORE: After silver in Asian Games 2023, Saketh Myneni has eyes set on Paris 2024 Olympics

The 26-year-old Pole did not face a single break point on his powerful serve and wrapped up the last-four encounter on his second match point after 77 minutes.

“Seb is a really tough opponent and great returner so you need to play well against him otherwise he ends up taking advantage of your shots,” said Hurkacz, who has six titles already including winning the Miami Masters in 2021.

Hurkacz, who went into the semifinals with the highest number of aces in the tournament, said his serve is “a big thing for me”.

“It’s really important to set up the point with the serve and if I am serving well that puts pressure on the opponent and they know they need to serve well,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Andrey Rublev /

Shanghai Masters /

Grigor Dimitrov /

Hubert Hurkacz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shanghai Masters 2023: Rublev beats Dimitrov, sets up final with Hurkacz
    AFP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, October 14
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tel Aviv Open cancelled because of the Israel-Hamas war
    AP
  4. Man arrested over damage to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    Reuters
  5. PM Modi confirms India’s intention to bid for 2036 Olympics, 2029 Youth Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Shanghai Masters 2023: Rublev beats Dimitrov, sets up final with Hurkacz
    AFP
  2. Tel Aviv Open cancelled because of the Israel-Hamas war
    AP
  3. Pegula reaches Korea Open final, Fernandez will play for title in Hong Kong
    AP
  4. For Fenesta ‘double’ champion Srivalli, the real challenge was staying calm during emotional moments
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Shanghai Masters 2023: Hurkacz powers past Korda, advances to final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shanghai Masters 2023: Rublev beats Dimitrov, sets up final with Hurkacz
    AFP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, October 14
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tel Aviv Open cancelled because of the Israel-Hamas war
    AP
  4. Man arrested over damage to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    Reuters
  5. PM Modi confirms India’s intention to bid for 2036 Olympics, 2029 Youth Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment