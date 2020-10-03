Tennis Tennis Kenin races into French Open fourth round Fourth seed Sofia Kenin hammered Irina Bara 6-2, 6-0 to storm into the French Open fourth round. Reuters Paris 03 October, 2020 19:09 IST Sofia Kenin has reached the last 16 of the French Open for the second time. - Getty Images Reuters Paris 03 October, 2020 19:09 IST American fourth seed Sofia Kenin stormed into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-2, 6-0 demolition of Romanian qualifier Irina Bara on Saturday.The Australian Open champion lost the first two games before turning on the power and winning the remaining 12 to reach the last 16 at Roland Garros for the second time.RELATED| Bertens rolls past Siniakova into French Open last 16 Bara took her chances early on and broke for 2-0 but her hopes of a major upset were shortlived as Kenin shook her early jitters to advance.She only had trouble finishing it off on her own serve, most of her drop shot attempts failing in embarrassing fashion.Kenin could face a Romanian player for the third round in a row if Patricia Maria Tig beats Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro later on Saturday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos