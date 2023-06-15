Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spain’s Lopez appointed tournament director for Davis Cup Finals

Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez, who will retire this season after 25 years on the ATP Tour, was appointed tournament director of the Davis Cup Finals on Thursday.

Published : Jun 15, 2023 12:48 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Feliciano Lopez.
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Feliciano Lopez. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Feliciano Lopez. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez, who will retire this season after 25 years on the ATP Tour, was appointed tournament director of the Davis Cup Finals on Thursday.

Lopez, who has been the Madrid Open’s tournament director since 2019, is a four-time Davis Cup champion and reached a career-high ranking of world number 12. The 41-year-old replaces compatriot David Ferrer in the role.

“I’ve been doing this for the last four years with Madrid and in the beginning it was a big challenge for me,” Lopez told Reuters. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to do it, since I was an active player when I decided to join the team in Madrid.

ALSO READ
Sakkari, Vekic lose in second round at Nottingham Open as seeds tumble

“But I have to say that it is the best decision I’ve ever made. I was able to still play on the tour, be competitive, and also be on the other side of the industry and learn a lot of things that I wasn’t paying attention to as a player.”

Lopez, who exited the Stuttgart Open in the second round on Monday, said he plans to compete at more grasscourt events at the Queen’s Club and the Mallorca Open and hopes to end his career at Wimbledon, should he get a wildcard for the major.

“After that, I’ll be free,” Lopez said. “No more tennis, and I can focus on the Davis Cup.”

Sixteen teams will compete in the Finals group stage from Sept. 12-17 across Manchester, Bologna, Valencia and Croatia. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage from Nov. 21-26 in Malaga.

Lopez’s compatriot Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, has been sidelined by a hip injury since January and had initially hoped to return for the Finals but is expected to be out for another five months after undergoing surgery in June.

ALSO READ
Tiafoe beats Lehecka to book Stuttgart quarterfinal against Musetti

Lopez said he hoped Nadal, who has said 2024 is likely to be his last season, will make a full recovery and return to court next year.

“I want Rafa to finish his career playing tennis, which is the thing that he loves the most, and I think he deserves that,” Lopez said. “It will be very sad to see Rafa not playing any more tennis.

“I just hope he has plenty of time to recover. Hopefully we’re going to see him again in 2024.”

Related Topics

Feliciano Lopez /

ATP Tour /

Davis Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain’s Lopez appointed tournament director for Davis Cup Finals
    Reuters
  2. Oslo Diamond League: Live streaming info, event timings, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indonesia Open 2023: Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu in pre-quarters; Srikanth defeats Lakshya, through to quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indonesia Open 2023, pre-quarterfinal Highlights: Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu Ying yet again
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Australia, International Friendly: Live streaming info, Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Spain’s Lopez appointed tournament director for Davis Cup Finals
    Reuters
  2. Tiafoe beats Lehecka to book Stuttgart quarterfinal against Musetti
    AP
  3. Sakkari, Vekic lose in second round at Nottingham Open as seeds tumble
    AP
  4. Wimbledon 2023 singles champions to receive 3 million USD each, total prize money increases by 11 percent
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kyrgios says he spent time in a London psychiatric hospital
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain’s Lopez appointed tournament director for Davis Cup Finals
    Reuters
  2. Oslo Diamond League: Live streaming info, event timings, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indonesia Open 2023: Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu in pre-quarters; Srikanth defeats Lakshya, through to quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indonesia Open 2023, pre-quarterfinal Highlights: Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu Ying yet again
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Australia, International Friendly: Live streaming info, Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment