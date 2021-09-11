Tennis Tennis Sriram Balaji and Ramkumar Ramanathan win doubles title The champion team collected €2,670 and 80 ATP points. It was the seventh Challenger doubles title for the 31-year-old Balaji, who has won 42 Futures doubles titles, including one with Ramkumar in 2014. Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 11 September, 2021 18:28 IST FILE PHOTO: India's Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sriram Balaji in action. - PTI Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 11 September, 2021 18:28 IST Third seeds Sriram Balaji and Ramkumar Ramanathan beat second seeds Hans Hack Verdugo and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela of Mexico 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 in the doubles final of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in France on Saturday.The champion team collected €2,670 and 80 ATP points. It was the seventh Challenger doubles title for the 31-year-old Balaji, who has won 42 Futures doubles titles, including one with Ramkumar in 2014. Nadal recovering after treatment on foot problem It was the sixth Challenger doubles title for the 26-year-old Ramkumar, who has also won 15 Futures doubles titles.Ramkumar, who had to endure the qualifying event in singles, was beaten in the quarterfinals 7-6(7), 6-4 by the eighth seed Liam Broady of Britain.The results:€44,820 Challenger, Cassis, France Singles (quarterfinals): Liam Broady (GBR) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-6(7), 6-4.Doubles (final): Sriram Balaji & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Hans Hach Verdugo & Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (Mex) 6-4, 3-6, [10-8]; Semifinals: Balaji & Ramkumar bt Ernesto Escobedo (Us) & Fernando Romboli (Bra) 6-3, 6-2.$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, Egypt Doubles (semifinals): Leonardo Aboian & Valerio Aboian (Arg) bt Louis Tessa (Fra) & Rishab Agarwal 6-4, 6-3; Quarterfinals: Risab Agarwal & Louis Tessa bt Bruno Pujol Navarro & Albert Roglan (Esp) 6-1, 6-4; Ioannis Kountourakis & Alexandros Skorilas (Gre) bt Marlon Vankan (Ger) & Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 6-1.$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Doubles (quarterfinals): Martina Capurro Taborda (Arg) & Ma YeXin (Chn) bt Sharmada Balu & Sravya Shivani 6-0, 6-4. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :