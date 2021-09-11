Sriram Balaji and Ramkumar Ramanathan win doubles title

Third seeds Sriram Balaji and Ramkumar Ramanathan beat second seeds Hans Hack Verdugo and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela of Mexico 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 in the doubles final of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in France on Saturday.

The champion team collected €2,670 and 80 ATP points. It was the seventh Challenger doubles title for the 31-year-old Balaji, who has won 42 Futures doubles titles, including one with Ramkumar in 2014.

It was the sixth Challenger doubles title for the 26-year-old Ramkumar, who has also won 15 Futures doubles titles.

Ramkumar, who had to endure the qualifying event in singles, was beaten in the quarterfinals 7-6(7), 6-4 by the eighth seed Liam Broady of Britain.