MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Strasbourg Open: Keys eases to title in straight-sets win over Collins

The fourth seed won her first title this year, and had little trouble seeing off the third seed in what is Collins’ final season on the tour.

Published : May 25, 2024 21:35 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Madison Keys of the United States wins Strasbourg Open.
Madison Keys of the United States wins Strasbourg Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Madison Keys of the United States wins Strasbourg Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Madison Keys strolled to a 6-1 6-2 win over fellow-American Danielle Collins to win the Strasbourg International on Saturday, continuing her good form on clay going into the French Open.

The fourth seed won her first title this year, and had little trouble seeing off the third seed in what is Collins’ final season on the tour.

“Danielle, you’ve had the most incredible few weeks,” Keys said.

“I’ve absolutely loved cheering you on and watching you beat basically everyone who stood in your way. It’s been amazing to see that.”

ALSO READ | Rafael Nadal says ‘not 100 percent certain’ it is his final French Open

Keys broke serve three times in the opening set, winning five games in a row to take the first set and began the second in much the same vein to hold a 3-1 lead before Collins made her first break of serve.

Her chance of a comeback was short-lived, however, as Keys immediately broke back to lead 4-2 and wrapped up the title win with a third break.

“What a special week to play one of my long time friends, Madi. We’ve known each other since we were 10 years old,” Collins said.

“I never like losing in the finals, but if I’m gonna lose to someone, I don’t mind losing to you, cause you know, we’re American buddies.”

Keys, 14th seed at Roland Garros will play Mexican Renata Zarazua in the first round of the French Open which begins on Sunday, while Collins, seeded 11th, will face compatriot Caroline Dolehide in her opening match.

Related stories

Related Topics

Madison Keys /

ATP /

Danielle Collins

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs PAK 2nd T20: Buttler knock guides England to 23-run victory over Pakistan
    Reuters
  2. Rafael Nadal says ‘not 100 percent certain’ it is his final French Open
    AFP
  3. USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Live Score: Tanzid, Soumya almost win the match for BAN
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United wins FA Cup: List of FA Cup titles won by Man United after it beat City in 2023-24 final
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Final: Batting powerhouses Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad collide in spin-friendly Chennai
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Strasbourg Open: Keys eases to title in straight-sets win over Collins
    Reuters
  2. Rafael Nadal says ‘not 100 percent certain’ it is his final French Open
    AFP
  3. French Open 2024: Osaka hopes dedication to clay pays off at Roland Garros
    Reuters
  4. Geneva Open: Ruud beats Cobolli to reach final, will face Machac
    AFP
  5. French Open 2024: Djokovic worried about title defence
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs PAK 2nd T20: Buttler knock guides England to 23-run victory over Pakistan
    Reuters
  2. Rafael Nadal says ‘not 100 percent certain’ it is his final French Open
    AFP
  3. USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Live Score: Tanzid, Soumya almost win the match for BAN
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United wins FA Cup: List of FA Cup titles won by Man United after it beat City in 2023-24 final
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Final: Batting powerhouses Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad collide in spin-friendly Chennai
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment