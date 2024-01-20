Sumit Nagal on his Australian Open 2024 campaign: Came with confidence after a good last year

After his impressive run from qualifiers to the second round of the Australian Open, India’s top-ranked singles player, Sumit Nagal, has moved closer to the top 100 in the ATP Rankings, something that almost guarantees a direct entry into the main draw of Grand Slams.

Nagal feels getting into the top 100 helps a lot in every possible way. “It’s easy on your body as you don’t have to go through three rounds of qualifiers. It’s easy on your mental space because every match, especially in the slams, you are playing at a very high level,” said the 26-year-old during a virtual media interaction on Saturday.

“Of course, it will help your finances. You also have less pressure knowing you’re in the main draw and guaranteed this much amount of money which you can invest however you want in your team,” he added.

Nagal defeated Geoffrey Blancaneaux, Edward Winter and Alex Molcan to become the first Indian in three years to qualify for the main draw of a Major.

He then went on to beat Alexander Bublik, the 31st seed from Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(5), becoming the first Indian in 35 years to defeat a seeded player in a Slam.

Nagal’s run ended with a 6-2, 3-6, 5-7, 4-6, loss to Chinese wildcard Juncheng Shang in the second round.

Nagal, who has moved up to 127 in the Live ATP Rankings, revealed how he prepared for the first Slam of the year. “I had a tough loss in Canberra but played a very good match. That was the challenger prior to the Australian Open qualifiers. To get ready for Australia, me and my coach went to Australia around December 25,” he said.

“I was there early to get used to the conditions, the wind, and the fast courts. When the draw came out, I had a lot of belief in myself. The matches seemed like the ones I would like to play.

“In main draw matches, it’s more like you go out there, try your best, and a few things here and there decide the match. But I was really happy about the performance I put up and how quickly I adapted to those courts with the wind,” he added.

Nagal had started last season outside the top 500 but managed to finish inside the top 150 after winning two Challenger titles with two runner-up finishes and two semifinals at the same level. “I had a good last year. I came to Australia with confidence and tennis is much easier when you’re confident. I feel everything went my way and I worked very hard to be in that spot,” he said.

Nagal, as of now, plans to play the three Challengers in Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune next month before the ATP500 event in Dubai and the qualifying rounds of Indian Wells and Miami Masters.