Tennis Tennis Sumit Nagal gets wild card for 2021 Australian Open Australian media reported that World No. 136 Sumit Nagal has received the lone wild card reserved for a player from the Asia-Pacific region. Team Sportstar 27 December, 2020 21:54 IST India's Sumit Nagal returns a shot against Dominic Thiem of Austria during the second round of the 2020 US Open in New York (File Photo). - AP Team Sportstar 27 December, 2020 21:54 IST Sumit Nagal has been awarded a singles main draw wild card for the 2021 Australian Open which will begin on February 8. Australian media reported that the World No. 136 has received the lone wild card reserved for a player from the Asia-Pacific region. Nagal, India's second best singles player behind Prajnesh Gunneswaran (129), won his first-ever main draw match at the 2020 US Open, and will make his debut in Melbourne.