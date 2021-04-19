Sumit Nagal qualifies for Barcelona Open main draw

India's Sumit Nagal beat Italian Thomas Fabbiano in straight sets to make the main draw of the Barcelona Open on Sunday.

Nagal, ranked 135 in the world, cruised to a comfortable 7-6, 6-3 win over Fabbiano, ranked 166, to make the main draw. The duo have met before, the earlier clash being in China in 2018, where Fabbiano came out on top.

The 23-year-old beat Ukraine's Illya Marchenko 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 earlier in the qualifying process.

Sliding my way into the Barcelona main draw pic.twitter.com/Bu3pw5YyWj — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) April 18, 2021

Nagal will be up against no.78 Pierre-Hugues Herbert from France in the first round.