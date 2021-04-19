Tennis

Sumit Nagal qualifies for Barcelona Open main draw

India's Sumit Nagal beat Italian Thomas Fabbiano in straight sets to make the main draw of the Barcelona Open on Sunday.

19 April, 2021

Nagal will be up against world no.78  Pierre-Hugues Herbert from France in the first round of the Barcelona Open.   -  Getty Images

Nagal, ranked 135 in the world, cruised to a comfortable 7-6, 6-3 win over Fabbiano, ranked 166, to make the main draw. The duo have met before, the earlier clash being in China in 2018, where Fabbiano came out on top.

The 23-year-old beat Ukraine's Illya Marchenko 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 earlier in the qualifying process.

 

Nagal will be up against no.78  Pierre-Hugues Herbert from France in the first round.