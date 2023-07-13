MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Svitolina vs Vondrousova, semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Wimbledon 2023: Winner of the match between Svitolina and Vondrousova would become the first unseeded woman to reach the final at The Championships in the Open era.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 05:25 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Elina Svitolina (left) takes on Marketa Vondrousova (right) in the semifinal of Wimbledon on Thursday.
Elina Svitolina (left) takes on Marketa Vondrousova (right) in the semifinal of Wimbledon on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Elina Svitolina (left) takes on Marketa Vondrousova (right) in the semifinal of Wimbledon on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina takes on unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Thursday.

The match is scheduled to be first of the three matches on Centre Court on the 11th day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The semifinal clash between Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match will start at 6 PM IST.

Former World No. 3 Svitolina has reached her first Wimbledon semifinal since 2019 after a giant-killing run. The Ukrainian, who came back to Tour-level tennis in Charleston after a year-long absence due to maternity leave, has knocked out four Major winners - Venus Williams (first round), Sofia Kenin (third round), Victoria Azarenka (round of 16) and Iga Swiatek (quarterfinals) at The Championships this year.

The 28-year-old Svitolina particularly impressed during her last two matches. She showed great determination in outlasting Azarenka in the round of 16 before upsetting World No. 1 Iga Swiatek by continuously exposing the Pole’s forehand in the last-eight fixture.

Under her new coach Raemon Sluiter, the Ukrainian player had already reached the French Open quarterfinals last month with her more aggressive game in her first Grand Slam post giving birth to daughter Skai. However, her performance at Wimbledon is set to be one of the biggest stories of the season.

Unlike Svitolina, Vondrousova has won a Grand Slam semifinal before - at the 2019 French Open. She lost to now retired Ash Barty in the final and had never made a deep run at the Major since then.

World No. 14 Vondrousova didn’t drop a set in her first three rounds, which included victories over 12th seed Veronika Kudermetova and 20th seed Donna Vekic.

The 24-year-old Vondrousova trailed for the first time in her round-of-16 match against compatriot Marie Bouzkova but managed to force a comeback. But her toughest match turned out to be the quarterfinal against fourth-seeded American Jessica Pegula. Left-handed Vondrousova took the opening set 6-4 but dropped the second 6-2 and was 1-4 behind in the decider when she started hammering winners after winners to reel off five straight games and ended Pegula’s challenge.

Triumph for Svitolina would make her the first Ukrainian woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open era and only the second wildcard in history after Goran Ivanisevic (2001) to progress to the summit clash at the grass Major.

With a win, Vondrousova would join Jana Novotna, Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova on the list of Czech women finalists at Wimbledon.

Head-to-head record

Played: 5 | Svitolina: 3 | Vondrousova: 2

The head-to-head record between Svitolina and Vondrousova stands at 3-2 in the Ukrainian’s favour. However, this will be the first time they will face each other at a Grand Slam.

YEAR TOURNAMENT ROUND WINNER SCORE
2021 OLYMPICS SEMIFINAL VONDROUSOVA 6-3, 6-1
2020 ITALIAN OPEN QUARTERFINAL VONDROUSOVA 6-3, 6-0
2019 INDIAN WELLS MASTERS QUARTERFINAL SVITOLINA 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
2018 STUTTGART OPEN SECOND ROUND SVITOLINA 2-6, 6-1, 3-2, retd.
2018 QATAR OPEN SECOND ROUND SVITOLINA 6-2, 6-4

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Grand Slam /

WTA /

Elina Svitolina /

Marketa Vondrousova

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Svitolina vs Vondrousova, semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Jabeur vs Sabalenka, semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. “To be able to watch Djokovic in real life, yeah, probably it is true he’d film the sessions,” says Alcaraz on his father watching Novak in Wimbledon practice
    AP
  4. Christopher Eubanks: Story of American man who surprised the tennis world with his Wimbledon 2023 performance
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Jabeur fights back to oust defending champion Rybakina
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Svitolina vs Vondrousova, semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Jabeur vs Sabalenka, semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. “To be able to watch Djokovic in real life, yeah, probably it is true he’d film the sessions,” says Alcaraz on his father watching Novak in Wimbledon practice
    AP
  4. Wimbledon 2023, Day 10 Results: Alcaraz, Jabeur reach semifinals; Rybakina, Rune exit
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023, Day 11 Order of Play: Jabeur vs Sabalenka, Svitolina vs Vondrousova in semifinal match-ups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Svitolina vs Vondrousova, semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Jabeur vs Sabalenka, semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. “To be able to watch Djokovic in real life, yeah, probably it is true he’d film the sessions,” says Alcaraz on his father watching Novak in Wimbledon practice
    AP
  4. Christopher Eubanks: Story of American man who surprised the tennis world with his Wimbledon 2023 performance
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Jabeur fights back to oust defending champion Rybakina
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment