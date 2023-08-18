MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Swiatek powers by Vondrousova to reach Cincinnati semifinals

World number one Swiatek, who raised her game at the key moments, broke the Wimbledon champion five times and saved four of six break points to seal victory in 91 minutes.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 23:34 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns a shot to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during their quarterfinal match at the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 18, 2023 in Mason, Ohio.
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns a shot to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during their quarterfinal match at the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 18, 2023 in Mason, Ohio. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek of Poland returns a shot to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during their quarterfinal match at the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 18, 2023 in Mason, Ohio. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Iga Swiatek overcame a tricky opening set before racing to a 7-6(3) 6-1 victory over Czech 10th seed Marketa Vondrousova on Friday in a clash between the last two Grand Slam winners to reach the Cincinnati Open semi-finals.

World number one Swiatek, who raised her game at the key moments, broke the Wimbledon champion five times and saved four of six break points to seal victory in 91 minutes.

“It wasn’t easy to adjust to her spin because she’s a lefty,” French Open champion Swiatek said during her on-court interview.

ALSO READ: US Open 2023: Men and women to use same ball after complaints from Swiatek and Co.

“She really used that and her experience for sure but I really wanted to be determined and fight for every ball, and in the end this is what worked.”

Vondrousova enjoyed an ideal start and dropped only three points on serve by the time she built a 5-3 lead and served for the set twice. But she was denied both times by Swiatek before the Pole ran away with the tiebreaker.

Swiatek found a higher gear in the second where she feasted on Vondrousova’s serve and broke three times, including in the final game where she sealed the win with a forehand down the line that the Czech was unable to chase down.

Swiatek, who is using this event as a tune-up ahead of her title defense at the Aug. 28-Sept. 10 U.S. Open, credited the adjustments she made in between sets for her ability to make quick work of Vondrousova in the second frame.

“I tried to learn from that first set, and in the second set I knew exactly what to do and I think that’s why it was such a good performance,” Swiatek said.

Swiatek, who has occupied top spot in the world rankings since April 2022, will next face either American seventh seed Coco Gauff or Italian qualifier Jasmine Paolini.

Unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova needed just 11 minutes on court to reach the semis as compatriot Marie Bouzkova retired from their match with right leg strain while trailing 3-0.

Muchova now awaits the winner of the quarter-final clash between Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur and Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cincinnati Open /

Iga Swiatek /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swiatek powers by Vondrousova to reach Cincinnati semifinals
    Reuters
  2. Inter Milan regrets Lukaku’s absence as season starts, says Inzaghi
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun, Live Score: Saudi Pro League - Kick Off; Ronaldo starts in first home game of season
    Team Sportstar
  4. IRE VS IND: India pip Ireland by two runs in DLS Method, take 1-0 lead
    PTI
  5. On your marks, get set, Budapest — Sound of Athletics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Swiatek powers by Vondrousova to reach Cincinnati semifinals
    Reuters
  2. Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz, Cincinnati Open 2023: Quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Carlos Alcaraz vs Max Purcell, Cincinnati Open 2023: Quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Video: Iga Swiatek seeks more empathy from fans after facing online ‘hate’
    Reuters
  5. Novak Djokovic cruises past Gael Monfils into Cincinnati 0pen quarterfinals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swiatek powers by Vondrousova to reach Cincinnati semifinals
    Reuters
  2. Inter Milan regrets Lukaku’s absence as season starts, says Inzaghi
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun, Live Score: Saudi Pro League - Kick Off; Ronaldo starts in first home game of season
    Team Sportstar
  4. IRE VS IND: India pip Ireland by two runs in DLS Method, take 1-0 lead
    PTI
  5. On your marks, get set, Budapest — Sound of Athletics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment