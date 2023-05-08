Tennis

WTA Rankings: Swiatek begins 58th week as World No.1, Jabeur slips

Swiatek leads World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka by 1744 points despite losing to the Belarusian in the Madrid Open final on Saturday.

08 May, 2023
Poland’s Iga Swiatek kept her top spot in the latest WTA Rankings after runner-up finish at last week’s Madrid Open.

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on May 8, 2023.

Iga Swiatek began 58th consecutive week as the World No.1 in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday.

The 21-year-old Pole leads World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka by 1744 points despite losing to the Belarusian in the Madrid Open final on Saturday.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, who was the defending champion but pulled out of the event due to injury, slipped four places to 7th and as a result, Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, American Coco Gauff and Kazakh Elena Rybakina all moved up by a spot.

Women's Top 10
(POL) Iga Swiatek - 9625 points
(BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 7881 points
(USA) Jessica Pegula - 5300 points
(FRA) Caroline Garcia - 5025 points
(USA) Coco Gauff - 4345 points
(KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 4195 points
(TUN) Ons Jabeur - 4116 points
(GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3516 points
(RUS) Daria Kasatkina - 3505 points
(CZE) Petra Kvitova - 3162 points

Emma Raducanu slipped out of top 100 for the first time since her historic 2021 US Open triumph as the Brit pulled out of the event in Madrid before announcing that she had surgery on her wrists and ankle. The 20-year-old is set to miss this year’s French Open and Wimbledon as well.

Egypt’s Mayar Sherif jumped 16 spots to achieve a new career-high of 43rd after her quarterfinal-finish in Madrid. Martina Trevisan, who reached round of 16, also moved up two places to 18th, a new career-high for the Italian who reached last year’s French Open semifinals.

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva, who stunned everyone by reaching the round of 16 in the Spanish capital in only her second WTA Tour event, made a massive jump of 48 spots to 146th.

Indians
Doubles
Ankita Raina - 149 (moved up 23 places)
Prarthana Thombare - 169 (dropped two spots)
Rutuja Bhosale - 233 (moved up 22 places)
Singles
Ankita Raina - 218 (moved up six spots)
Karman Thandi - 265 (moved up 13 spots)
Rutuja Bhosale - 370 (moved up 33 spots)
Sahaja Yamalapalli - 450 (moved up 33 spots)
Vaidehi Chaudhari - 492 (slipped 13 spots)

