Swiatek vs Muchova Live Score, French Open 2023 women’s final: Iga eyes third Roland-Garros title

- June 10, 2023 18:44FIRST SET: Swiatek* 1-0 Muchova
Swiatek wins the opening point as Muchova hits a forehand return long. An 11-shot rally ends with a backhand slice from the Czech player going long - 30-0. Forehand winner down the line from Swiatek to go 40-0 up. Muchova opens her account with a gorgeous drop shot - 40-15. Muchova pins Swiatek to the baseline before rushing to the net and finishing with a drop shot - 40-30. Slower second serve from Swiatek, Muchova steps in and hits the backhand return down the line but it is wide. Swiatek holds.
- June 10, 2023 18:37TOSS
Swiatek wins the toss and elects to serve first.
- June 10, 2023 18:33Here we go!
Live visuals from Paris. The two players make their way to Court Philippe-Chatrier for the summit clash at Roland-Garros. First up, Karolina Muchova, followed by two-time champion Iga Swiatek
- June 10, 2023 18:20An exciting final on the cards!
- June 10, 2023 18:15Just 15 minutes to go
In case you want a quick preview, here you go!
- June 10, 2023 18:05Records on offer for Muchova
1. Would be first Czech woman to win the title at Roland-Garros since Barbora Krejcikova (2021)
2. Would secure Top 10 debut by winning the title
3. Would become the fourth unseeded champion at Roland-Garros joining Jelena Ostapenko (2017), Swiatek (2020) and Krejcikova (2021)
4. Would become fourth unseeded champion at Roland-Garros – Ostapenko (2017), Swiatek (2020) and Krejcikova (2021)
5. Would become the fifth woman to defeat the Top 2 ranked women in the world at Roland-Garros
- June 10, 2023 18:00Records on offer for Swiatek
1. Would become youngest since Monica Seles (1990, 1991, 2992) to win consecutive titles at Roland-Garros
2. Would join Monica Seles and Naomi Osaka as the only women in the Open Era to win each of their first four Grand Slam finals
3. Would become youngest to win fourth Grand Slam title since Serena Williams (1999 US Open, 2002 Roland-Garros, 2002 Wimbledon, 2002 US Open)
4. Would become youngest to win seventh clay-court title since Conchita Martinez
- June 10, 2023 17:54Time spent on court
Swiatek: 8 hours 41 minutes
Muchova: 12 hours 4 minutes
- June 10, 2023 17:48Muchova’s road to the final
Semifinal: 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5 against Aryna Sabalenka
Quarterfinal: 7-5, 6-2 against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Fourth Round: 6-4, 6-3 against Elina Avanesyan
Third Round: 6-3, 6-2 against Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)
Second Round: 6-3, 0-6, 6-3 Nadia Podoroska (ARG)
First Round: 7-6(5), 7-5 against Maria Sakkari (GRE)
- June 10, 2023 17:44Swiatek’s road to the final
Semifinal: 6-2, 7-6(7) against Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)
Quarterfinal: 6-4, 6-2 against Coco Gauff (USA)
Fourth Round: Leading 5-1 when Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) retired
Third Round: 6-0, 6-0 against Xinyu Wang (CHN)
Second Round: 6-4, 6-0 against Claire Liu (USA)
First Round: 6-4, 6-0 against Cristina Bucsa (ESP)
- June 10, 2023 17:38Head-to-head record
Muchova leads the head-to-head record against Swiatek by winning their only meeting 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the round of 32 of Prague Open in 2019.
- June 10, 2023 17:30Where to watch the final
Live telecast of the French Open 2023 women’s singles final between Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova will begin at 6:30PM IST. The match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and live streamed on SonyLiv and JioTV apps.
- June 10, 2023 17:21PREVIEW
Top seed Iga Swiatek will bid to win her third French Open crown in four years and join an exclusive club of three-time winners including Serena Williams and Monica Seles.
But the 22-year-old Pole faces an unexpected hurdle in the final with unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova having defied injuries and the odds to book her first Grand Slam final spot.
Live action begins at 6:30PM IST. Stay tuned as we build up to this magnificent summit clash!
Latest on Sportstar
- WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 4: India needs record 444 runs to win after Australia declares at 270/8
- Swiatek vs Muchova Live Score, French Open 2023 women’s final: Iga eyes third Roland-Garros title
- Messi gets superstar’s welcome in China ahead of Australia friendly
- Korneeva beats Perez Alarcon to win French Open girls’ title
- WTC Final: What is the highest Test score successfully chased and highest fourth-innings total at the Oval?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE