Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Live

Swiatek vs Muchova Live Score, French Open 2023 women’s final: Iga eyes third Roland-Garros title

French Open 2023: Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the women’s singles final between Poland’s Iga Swiatek and Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova at Roland-Garros, Paris.

Updated : Jun 10, 2023 18:47 IST

Team Sportstar
Iga Swiatek faces Karolina Muchova in the women’s singles final of the French Open 2023 at Roland-Garros, Paris.
Iga Swiatek faces Karolina Muchova in the women’s singles final of the French Open 2023 at Roland-Garros, Paris.
Iga Swiatek faces Karolina Muchova in the women’s singles final of the French Open 2023 at Roland-Garros, Paris.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the French Open 2023 women’s singles final between Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland-Garros, Paris.
(* denotes server)

  • June 10, 2023 18:44
    FIRST SET: Swiatek* 1-0 Muchova

    Swiatek wins the opening point as Muchova hits a forehand return long. An 11-shot rally ends with a backhand slice from the Czech player going long - 30-0. Forehand winner down the line from Swiatek to go 40-0 up. Muchova opens her account with a gorgeous drop shot - 40-15. Muchova pins Swiatek to the baseline before rushing to the net and finishing with a drop shot - 40-30. Slower second serve from Swiatek, Muchova steps in and hits the backhand return down the line but it is wide. Swiatek holds.

  • June 10, 2023 18:37
    TOSS

    Swiatek wins the toss and elects to serve first.

  • June 10, 2023 18:33
    Here we go!

    Live visuals from Paris. The two players make their way to Court Philippe-Chatrier for the summit clash at Roland-Garros. First up, Karolina Muchova, followed by two-time champion Iga Swiatek

  • June 10, 2023 18:20
    An exciting final on the cards!
  • June 10, 2023 18:15
    Just 15 minutes to go

    In case you want a quick preview, here you go!

  • June 10, 2023 18:05
    Records on offer for Muchova

    1. Would be first Czech woman to win the title at Roland-Garros since Barbora Krejcikova (2021)

    2. Would secure Top 10 debut by winning the title

    3. Would become the fourth unseeded champion at Roland-Garros joining Jelena Ostapenko (2017), Swiatek (2020) and Krejcikova (2021)

    4. Would become fourth unseeded champion at Roland-Garros – Ostapenko (2017), Swiatek (2020) and Krejcikova (2021)

    5. Would become the fifth woman to defeat the Top 2 ranked women in the world at Roland-Garros

  • June 10, 2023 18:00
    Records on offer for Swiatek

    1. Would become youngest since Monica Seles (1990, 1991, 2992) to win consecutive titles at Roland-Garros

    2. Would join Monica Seles and Naomi Osaka as the only women in the Open Era to win each of their first four Grand Slam finals

    3. Would become youngest to win fourth Grand Slam title since Serena Williams (1999 US Open, 2002 Roland-Garros, 2002 Wimbledon, 2002 US Open)

    4. Would become youngest to win seventh clay-court title since Conchita Martinez

  • June 10, 2023 17:54
    Time spent on court

    Swiatek: 8 hours 41 minutes

    Muchova: 12 hours 4 minutes

  • June 10, 2023 17:48
    Muchova’s road to the final

    Semifinal: 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5 against Aryna Sabalenka

    Quarterfinal: 7-5, 6-2 against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

    Fourth Round: 6-4, 6-3 against Elina Avanesyan

    Third Round: 6-3, 6-2 against Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)

    Second Round: 6-3, 0-6, 6-3 Nadia Podoroska (ARG)

    First Round: 7-6(5), 7-5 against Maria Sakkari (GRE)

  • June 10, 2023 17:44
    Swiatek’s road to the final

    Semifinal: 6-2, 7-6(7) against Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

    Quarterfinal: 6-4, 6-2 against Coco Gauff (USA)

    Fourth Round: Leading 5-1 when Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) retired

    Third Round: 6-0, 6-0 against Xinyu Wang (CHN)

    Second Round: 6-4, 6-0 against Claire Liu (USA)

    First Round: 6-4, 6-0 against Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

  • June 10, 2023 17:38
    Head-to-head record

    Muchova leads the head-to-head record against Swiatek by winning their only meeting 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the round of 32 of Prague Open in 2019.

  • June 10, 2023 17:30
    Where to watch the final

    Live telecast of the French Open 2023 women’s singles final between Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova will begin at 6:30PM IST. The match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and live streamed on SonyLiv and JioTV apps.

  • June 10, 2023 17:21
    PREVIEW

    Top seed Iga Swiatek will bid to win her third French Open crown in four years and join an exclusive club of three-time winners including Serena Williams and Monica Seles.

    But the 22-year-old Pole faces an unexpected hurdle in the final with unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova having defied injuries and the odds to book her first Grand Slam final spot.

    Live action begins at 6:30PM IST. Stay tuned as we build up to this magnificent summit clash!

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
