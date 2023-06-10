Swiatek vs Muchova Live Score, French Open 2023 women’s final: Iga eyes third Roland-Garros title

June 10, 2023 18:05

Records on offer for Muchova

1. Would be first Czech woman to win the title at Roland-Garros since Barbora Krejcikova (2021)

2. Would secure Top 10 debut by winning the title

3. Would become the fourth unseeded champion at Roland-Garros joining Jelena Ostapenko (2017), Swiatek (2020) and Krejcikova (2021)

5. Would become the fifth woman to defeat the Top 2 ranked women in the world at Roland-Garros