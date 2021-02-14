Ankita rallies to win opener at Phillip Island Trophy

Indian tennis player Ankita Raina recorded her first victory in the singles main draw of a WTA Tour event with a three-set win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne on Sunday.

Ankita came from behind to beat the Italian 5-7 6-1 6-2 in the opening round of the USD 235,238 hard court tournament.

The two-hour and 11 minutes win will take Ankita to her new career-high singles rank of 156 from 181. If she goes deep, then she will ensure her place in top-150.

ALSO READ: Ankita Raina, Divij Sharan bow out of Australian Open

Ankita had competed in the Yarra Valley Classic and Thailand Open on the WTA Tour but lost in the first round.

The 28-year-old Indian said the conditions were tough but eventually she found a way to win.

"It was very very windy today. I began well but she (Elisabetta) got more consistent. But in the second and third set I played solid," she said.