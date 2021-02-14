Tennis Tennis Ankita rallies to win opener at Phillip Island Trophy Ankita came from behind to beat the Italian 5-7 6-1 6-2 in the opening round of the tournament. PTI MELBOURNE 14 February, 2021 17:14 IST Ankita won her opening round match in three sets- - Special Arrangement PTI MELBOURNE 14 February, 2021 17:14 IST Indian tennis player Ankita Raina recorded her first victory in the singles main draw of a WTA Tour event with a three-set win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne on Sunday.Ankita came from behind to beat the Italian 5-7 6-1 6-2 in the opening round of the USD 235,238 hard court tournament.The two-hour and 11 minutes win will take Ankita to her new career-high singles rank of 156 from 181. If she goes deep, then she will ensure her place in top-150.ALSO READ: Ankita Raina, Divij Sharan bow out of Australian OpenAnkita had competed in the Yarra Valley Classic and Thailand Open on the WTA Tour but lost in the first round.The 28-year-old Indian said the conditions were tough but eventually she found a way to win."It was very very windy today. I began well but she (Elisabetta) got more consistent. But in the second and third set I played solid," she said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos