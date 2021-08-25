Murray eliminated in second round at Winston-Salem open

Former world number one Andy Murray was ousted from the ATP Winston-Salem event on Tuesday, falling to American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 in a second round match at Wake Forest University.

The 34-year-old has battled injuries of late, including a groin problem that has limited his time on the court this season and resulted in him needing one of the four wild card spots to get into the Winston-Salem draw.

Tiafoe advanced to the third round of the hardcourt tournament where he will face either Thiago Monteiro or Eduardo Nava.

"The positive thing is that I moved well and served well but my level is up and down with no real consistency," Murray said. "There are moments in matches where I play well and then I make mistakes or miss returns. I wish I wasn't doing that.

"My level is around 50 or 60 in the world. It's frustrating because if I wasn't moving great and not feeling good physically then I would be a bit easier on myself. But when I'm winning a low percentage of second-serve points, that's got nothing to do with the physical side of things."

ALSO READ | USTA announces mental health resources ahead of US Open

Murray cruised through his opening round match winning in straight sets against lucky loser Noah Rubin, but had no such luck against Tiafoe, who dismantled the Scot with a strong all around service game.

Tiafoe blasted three aces, won 76 percent of his first serve points and 65 percent of his second serve points in a one hour, 49 minute contest.

Hungarian fourth seed Marton Fucsovics beat Japan's Yosuke Watanuki 7-5, 6-1 and Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland upset fifth seeded Alexander Bublik 6-2, 7-6 (7/5).

Sasnovich outlasts fifth seed Podoroska in Cleveland

Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus defeated fifth-seeded Nadia Podoroska of Argentina 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals at Tennis in the Land.

No. 37 Podoroska double-faulted on set point in the second and committed four service errors in the third, including back-to-back attempts in the 10th game to set up match point for the No. 99 Sasnovich.

Sasnovich converted her first opportunity to end the longest match at the inaugural WTA 250 tournament after 2 hours and 46 minutes.

(With inputs from AP).