Tennis Tennis Halep withdraws from Miami Open with shoulder injury Halep's withdrawal is another blow for the tournament, which has already seen the likes of Serena Williams pull out to recover from oral surgery. Reuters 27 March, 2021 21:32 IST Halep said she began to feel pain after practice sessions prior to the tournament- GETTY IMAGES Reuters 27 March, 2021 21:32 IST Third seed Simona Halep withdrew from the Miami Open singles and doubles events due to a right shoulder injury, the Romanian said on Saturday.Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, said she began to feel pain after practice sessions at her first tournament since a quarter-final exit at the Australian Open last month."I'm very sorry I have to pull out of singles and doubles at the Miami Open, but my injury doesn't let me play here as I expected," Halep, who had partnered with Angelique Kerber in the doubles, said."I'm sad that I can't continue, I wanted to come here to give my best and play many matches but unfortunately I can't. Hopefully next year I will be back healthy and better," she added. ALSO READ | Women's tennis devises path back to its usual rankings setupHalep, who received a bye into the second round where she beat France's Caroline Garcia in three sets, was set to play Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, who will now receive a walkover and advance to the last-16.Halep's withdrawal is another blow for the March 22-April 4 tournament, which has already seen Serena Williams pull out to recover from oral surgery, while Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem have all skipped the ATP 1000 event. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.