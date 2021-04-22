Tennis Tennis Tournaments in Italy, Germany added to WTA schedule Emilia Romagna Open will be staged in Parma, northern Italy in the week starting May 17 and includes singles and doubles draws. LONDON 22 April, 2021 19:33 IST Tournaments added to WTA calender - Getty Images LONDON 22 April, 2021 19:33 IST Tournaments in Italy and Germany were added to the WTA's 2021 calendar on Thursday.The Emilia Romagna Open will be staged in Parma, northern Italy, in the week starting May 17 and includes singles and doubles draws.READ | Ash Barty among players to get COVID-19 vaccine in US Also added to the schedule was the Hamburg European Open, an outdoor event on clay starting July 5. It coincides with the second week of Wimbledon and will also be singles and doubles. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.