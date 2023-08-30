US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva Second Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Sixth seed and local favourite Coco Gauff faces Mirra Andreeva of Russia in a battle of two teenagers in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday.

The match is scheduled to be first of the four fixtures on day three in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

US Open: When and where to watch? The US Open second-round match between Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva is scheduled to begin from 9:30 PM IST on Wednesday and will be telecast live on Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Gauff comes into the second-round clash after a tough three-set win over German qualifier Laura Siegemund in a match that lasted almost three hours. The American teenager found it tough to adapt to Siegemund’s net-play and shotmaking in the initial stages of the match.

However, she managed to dig deep and win a crucial 26-minute game to break the German’s serve at the start of the second set which shifted the momentum towards her side.

Gauff had suffered a shock loss in the opening round of Wimbledon but bounced back to find form and win titles in Washington and Cincinnati under full-time coach Pere Riba and temporary consultant Brad Gilbert before coming to US Open.

On the other hand, 16-year-old Andreeva is having a breakthrough season. Andreeva, the youngest player in this year’s women’s field, is making her third straight main draw appearance at a Major after reaching third round at French Open and fourth round at Wimbledon as a qualifier.

Post Wimbledon, Andreeva played two Tour-level events in Lausanne and Cleveland where she lost in the round of 16.

On her US Open debut, World No. 63 Andreeva faced Australian wildcard Olivia Gadecki on Monday and won the tie 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 1 | Gauff: 1 | Andreeva: 0

Gauff and Andreeva have faced each other once - in the third round of this year’s French Open. The Russian teenager managed to win a tough first set 7-6(5) before running out of steam and losing the next two 1-6, 1-6 to Gauff.