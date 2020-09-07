US Open: Brady tames 2016 champion Kerber, Rogers ousts Kvitova

Jennifer Brady produced a fearless brand of tennis to topple 2016 champion Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4 and reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

Brady appeared firmly in control from the start, opening the campaign with an ace and utilising her monster forehand to break down Kerber's defence.

A double fault followed by two errors from Kerber handed Brady a break for a 2-1 lead, with the American eventually closing out the set in 22 minutes.

A medical timeout to get her left thigh taped midway through the second set failed to distract Brady as she fended off two break points to hold her serve for a 5-3 lead.

She sealed the win with a powerful serve that Kerber returned long.

Shelby Rogers is ecstatic after defeating Petra Kvitova to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open on Sunday. - AP

Meanwhile, American Shelby Rogers ousted sixth seed Petra Kvitova in the fourth round of the US Open, winning 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(6) in one of the most tightly-contested matches of the tournament so far.

Rogers saved four match points in a strong defensive effort that saw her commit a dozen fewer unforced errors than her opponent, as the twice Wimbledon champion struggled with her serve and committed seven double faults, including one late in the third-set tiebreak.

The 27-year-old flipped her racket, pumped her hands and screamed as she booked her first-ever U.S. Open quarter-final berth inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Rogers, who lost in the semifinals at Lexington last month, will next face either fourth seed Naomi Osaka of Japan or Estonia's Anett Kontaveit.

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 victory over eighth seed Petra Martic in a see-saw encounter.

Results: Women’s Singles

Third round

Sofia Kenin (USA) beat Ons Jabeur (TUN) 7-6(4), 6-3

Fourth Round

Jennifer Brady (USA) beat Angelique Kerber (GER) 6-1, 6-4;

Yulia Putintseva beat Petra Martic 6-3, 2-6, 6-4;

Shelby Rogers (USA) beat Petra Kvitova (CZE) 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(6)