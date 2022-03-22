Tennis Tennis Wawrinka to return from injury at Challenger event in Spain Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka will return to competition next week after sitting out over a year due to a foot injury. Reuters 22 March, 2022 10:34 IST File Photo of Stan Wawrinka. - AP Reuters 22 March, 2022 10:34 IST Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka will return to competition next week after sitting out over a year due to a foot injury.The former world number three had been targeting to return on clay next month but has accepted a wildcard for the ATP Challenger Tour event to be held in Marbella from Sunday. Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears The 36-year-old Swiss has also been awarded a wildcard to the main draw of next month's ATP Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo, where he lifted the trophy in 2014.Wawrinka suffered a foot injury in early 2021 and underwent surgery. He has not played since his opening loss at the Qatar Open in early March last year. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :