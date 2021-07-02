Tennis Tennis Djokovic beats Kudla to enter Wimbledon 2021 fourth round The five-time champion Djokovic beat his 114th-ranked opponent in straight sets to cap his 75th win at Wimbledon with a last-16 berth on Friday. Team Sportstar 02 July, 2021 22:25 IST Novak Djokovic saw off a stiff challenge from Denis Kudla to enter the Wimbledon fourth round on Monday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 02 July, 2021 22:25 IST World no.1 Novak Djokovic brushed aside a stiff challenge from America's Denis Kudla to move into the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday. Djokovic, who is eyeing his sixth Wimbledon and third title on the trot, saw off the 114th-ranked Kudla in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 7-6. Djokovic's 75th win at the prestigious Slam thus marked his 13th fourth round appearance at the grass-court Slam. READ: Wimbledon: Jabeur casts spell over Muguruza to reach last 16 The Serbian is vying for a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam which will move him level to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. More to follow... Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :