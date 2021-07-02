Djokovic beats Kudla to enter Wimbledon 2021 fourth round

World no.1 Novak Djokovic brushed aside a stiff challenge from America's Denis Kudla to move into the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday.

Djokovic, who is eyeing his sixth Wimbledon and third title on the trot, saw off the 114th-ranked Kudla in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 7-6. Djokovic's 75th win at the prestigious Slam thus marked his 13th fourth round appearance at the grass-court Slam.

The Serbian is vying for a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam which will move him level to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

More to follow...