Wimbledon: Sania Mirza, Mattek-Sands bow out in second round

Star Indian player Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands on Saturday were knocked out of the ongoing Wimbledon Championships.

They lost their second round match to the Russian duo of Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina 4-6, 3-6. In the first set, Mirza and Mattek-Sands fought hard but their opponents took the game away from them.

Riding on the winning momentum, Kudermetova and Vesnina clinched the second set quite easily as Mirza and Mattek-Sands bowed out of the tournament.

On Thursday, the Indo-American pair had defeated Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi in their first round outing.

Meanwhile, Mirza and her mixed doubles partner Rohan Bopanna will face Aidan McHugh and Emily Webley-Smith in a second round clash later in the day.

They had defeated Ankita Raina and Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, 7-6 in the first round. The first set was rather easy for the experienced duo as they clinched it by a considerable margin.

However, Raina and Ramanathan gave their all in the second set, pushing Mirza and Bopanna to their absolute limits despite the defeat. The contest between the two teams from India lasted for one hour and nine minutes as Mirza and Bopanna won 69 points, which was 11 more than their opponents.